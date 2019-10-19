ALVIN — The 44th annual Alvin Community College Fall Festival will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the main campus, 3110 Mustang Road.
The event includes games, arts and crafts and food booths sponsored by local businesses and campus clubs and organizations.
Started to provide an alternative to trick-or-treating on Halloween, the ACC Fall Festival has become the college’s largest event of the year. It is estimated more than 7,000 kids and family members attend each year.
This year’s festival will include a moon walk, laser tag, arts and crafts, pumpkin walk and face-painting, plus a variety of food such as turkey legs, roasted corn, hot dogs and, of course, candy.
The Fall Festival also will feature a costume contest hosted by the Alvin Nursing Student Association. The contest is open to children of all ages. Prizes will be awarded in numerous age categories and one for best overall. Entry fee for the contest is $3. The contest will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
For information about the ACC Fall Festival, call 281-756-3686 or email studentactivities@alvincollege.edu.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.