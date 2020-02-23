BRAZORIA — James Anderson American Legion Auxiliary Unit 561 of Brazoria expresses support to sponsors of its third annual Sugarplum Market.
The market was a great success, and the donations and profits will go a long way in helping our local veterans and their families in 2020.
Sponsors included: 421 Coffee House & Bistro, A Rustic Rose Florist, Academy, Allstate-Owen Boyd, Angleton Flower & Gift Shop, Applesway, Auto Repair Unlimited, BASF, B&D Inspection & Wrecker, B-tel, Baystar, Bikers Bay, Blue Line Printing, Brazoria Lumber, Brazoria Collision, Brazoria Towing, Brazoria Veterinary Clinic, Brazoria Motorsports, Brazosport Tire, Brew-n-Bake, State Farm Insurance-Brian Lane, Bryson Memorials, BTE, Bulldog Café, Buffalo Wild Wings, C. Chums Seafood, CSW, Carriage Flowers & Gifts, Century 21 Olympian, Champagnes Appliance, Chick Fil A, Chili’s, City Auto Sales, Coastal Welding & Fabrication, Cut Rate Carpet, D&L Propane, D&S Donut Shop, David Lackey Sr. Auto Sales, House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, Divine Designs Three, Discovery Days, Dixon Funeral Home, Duckie & The Grackle, Elaine’s Fashion, Emeritus Builders, Farmers Insurance-Brian Douget, Grace Wholesale, Goe Harley-Davidson, Gotcher Taxidermist, Gresham’s Carpet, Gulf Coast Toyota, Hi Tech Glass, Honda of Lake Jackson, Jenn’s Furniture, K’s & J’s RV Park, Ken’s Inspection, Kenjo’s BBQ, Killum Pest Control, Kolache Shop, Lady Bug Gift Shop, Lake Jackson Florist, Commissioner David Linder, Liquid Rides, Lisa Grimes-Realtor, Lola Stardust-artist, Loyce Hutson-Realtor, Lucky Dog, M J Designs, Mahurin Transport Tow, McCoy’s, Mr. B’s Furniture, New Era, Office Depot, Pat Moore guitar lessons, Peak Nutrition, Pinson’s Fish & Chicken, Promotions Unlimited, R/T Motors, Rainbow Uniforms, Reifel’s Realtor, Judge Richard Davis, O’Reilly’s Auto Parts, Setpoint, Justice of the Peace Sherry Kersh, So & Sew, Sonic Drive-In Brazoria, Southern Cool Shaved Ice, SouthStar Bank, SPF Powder Coating, Stewart’s Grocery, Superior Fence, T.J. Miller, The Depot, Two Rivers Restaurant, Uncommon Market, Used Car Factory, Vanity Ranch & Salon, Wag and West Brazos Golf Center.
