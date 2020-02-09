Marriages filed with the Brazoria County Clerk’s Office from Jan. 26 to Feb. 7:
Shawn Paul Hope and Celestina Longoria, Jan. 26
Donald Hellinger and Dahlia Cortinas, Jan. 29
Jasper Nyandoto and Adria Galloway, Jan. 30
Luna Rodriguez and Jacquelin Alamillo, Jan. 31
Ryan McCorvey and Stefanie Valdez, Jan. 31
Logan Kade Dancer and Lyndsey Ryanne West, Feb. 1
Jennifer Haagensen and Tyler Michael Harper, Fab. 1
Robin Ray Boggs and Robin Kelly Lusty, Feb. 1
Joshua Whitehead and Jessica Parker, Feb. 1
Nicholas Saldivar and Christine Newman, Feb. 2
Tyler Philip Contatore and Sabrina Kay Henry, Feb. 2
William Connolly and Erika Monee McCafee, Feb. 2
Charles Gary Pirkle and Mary Cruz Garcia, Feb. 3
David Cruz Serrano and Carol Sue Clifton, Feb. 4
Domineshia Williams and Anna Marie Ausman, Feb. 5
