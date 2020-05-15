ANGLETON — Are you documenting your experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic? Here is a way we can help.
The Brazoria County Library System, working with Biblioboard, has created a portal called “Reaching Out” to assist in creating a digital record of the county’s experiences during this difficult time. We have been sustained by tales of people’s creativity and kindness and believe that sharing these stories will benefit us all.
Although we are all facing a common foe, our experiences are uniquely our own. Self-isolation and quarantine have separated us from our support networks and left many of us feeling lonely and afraid. Please help us dispel these fears and re-connect with our neighbors.
Tell us how you have been passing your time by writing a short message, uploading photos and videos, or creating a voice recording. Whether you want to shout out to a hero or simply share a smile, your submissions are welcome.
The submission process is free and only takes a few minutes. You are welcome to submit as many pieces of digital content as you would like. Before you submit, please be sure that your content is in keeping with the mission to connect with our neighbors and raise each other’s spirits and that it is your own original work.
We encourage a wide range of submissions that celebrates the strength and compassion of communities in Brazoria County during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The “Reaching Out” portal can be found at the bottom of the library system’s webpage at bcls.lib.tx.us.
