ALVIN — A mystery about a stamp collection, a classic Christmas tale and the story of a hungry talking plant are in the lineup for the Alvin Community College Drama Department’s 2019-20 season.
The season will kick off with “Art,” which will run from Oct. 5-12. “A Christmas Carol” will run from Dec.7-14. The spring musical “Little Shop of Horrors “will be performed Feb. 29 to March 7.
The productions for the Summer Children’s Theatre Festival will be “The Adventure of Peter Cottontail” and “Alice in Wonderland” from June 22-25 and July 27-30, respectively.
“We’re very excited about the 2019-2020 season,” Drama Chair Jay Burton said. “We have two unusual plays to begin the season and an old favorite. We really do have something for everyone in this year’s season.”
“Art” is a play about three friends whose relationship is put to the ultimate test after the purchase of an expensive painting.
“We open with ‘Art,’ Yasmina Reza’s look at the art world and at friendship,” Burton said.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 and Oct. 10-12, and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 6.
The holiday production will be a unique version of Charles Dickens’ story, “A Christmas Carol.”
“For the holiday season we have Patrick Barlow’s five-person version of A Christmas Carol, which offers a whole new way of looking at Dickens’ classic tale of Scrooge,” Burton said.
Performances wil be 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and 12-14 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 8. Auditions will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 8 in the theatre.
The spring musical will be the Broadway hit “Little Shop of Horrors,” the story of a carnivorous plant. Performances will be 7:30 p.m. Feb. 29 and March 5-7 and 2:30 p.m. March 1.
Performances for “The Adventures of Peter Cottontail” will be at 10 a.m. June 22-25 with a 7:30 p.m. performance June 25. The second production for the summer will be 10 a.m. July 27-30 and 7:30 p.m. July 30. Auditions for the two plays will be May 5 and May 8.
To learn about the auditions or to purchase tickets, visit www.alvin college.edu/drama or call 281-756-3606. Tickets are $7 in advance and $9 at the door for the fall performances. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door for the spring musical.
