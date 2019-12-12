WEST COLUMBIA — Varner-Hogg’s Candlelight Christmas/Procrastinator Santa Market it set to happen at 1702 N. 13th St. in West Columbia, with admission fees waived for the historical site as its gift to the community.
The Procrastinator Market will be from 1 to 6 p.m. and consist of craft, holiday, baked goods, farmers market, and wine and hot chocolate vendors. The Candlelight Christmas will follow from 6 to 9 p.m. and take visitors back in time with a tour of the plantation house decorated in the style of a mid-1800s Texas Christmas.
See the feather tree, toys and the holiday feast dining room table and relax outside with the beverage of the season, wassail, and Christmas cookies while listening to a reading of the “Texas Night Before Christmas.” Victorian Santa also will be available for photos.
Call 979-345-4656 for information.
