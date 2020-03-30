Brazoria County marriages from March 14-27:

Patrick Allyn Banigan and Hailey Yvonne Hoover, March 14

Jerry Osborn Cox and Christie Marie Barrick, March 14

Atavion Melvin Brown and Kayla Yvette Hall, March 14

Joseph Ellis Dyer and Kayci Delane Murrell, March 14

Benjamin Keith Jackson and Savanah Ray Dirzanowski, March 14

Adrian Alexander Castillo and Lucia C. Guerrero Mendez, March 14

Gustavo B. Valero Guajardo and Jennifer Vega, March 14

Blake Daniel Anderson and Lea Juliette Chapusot, March 14

Jason Glen Miller and Christine Marie Hartline, March 14

Darion James Olivarez and Kathryn Gabriela Garcia, March 14

Landon Joseph Williams and Kirsten Michelle Minter, March 14

Jose A. Padilla Lopez and Mercedes Rene Pena, March 14

Carlos Aguilar Jr. and Anna Dayamy Medina-Villarreal, March 14

Zachary Benard Jatzlau and Ruey Cherie Underhill, March 15

Joshua Charles Leibert and Harley Macayla Simmons, March 15

Remus Cornell Young and Danitra D. McCarty, March 16

Wyatt V. Galster and Taylor Michelle McDearmont, March 16

Robert Garcia Jr. and Brittany Orion Huerta, March 16

Donnovan Wayne Hurst and Katelynn Luna, March 14

Natasha Barrett Chambers and Jeffery Paul Evans, March 17

Horacio Vega and Sarah Rozina Rodriguez, March 17

Michel Andrew Humphrey and Cristina Nicole Runkel, March 17

Kristie Lynn Kubin and Rain Brittney Kaiser, March 17

Chelsea Alyse Willingham and Jason Travis Fisher, March 17

David Wayne Metoyer Jr. and Myckella Marleigh Dillard, March 17

Trevon Rashad Stewart and Brooke Kelsey Singleton, March 18

Stanley Charles Simiskey and Alexia Allison Boe, March 19

Larry Wayne Forrest and Paula Rene Watson, March 21

Bobby Dwane Hobbs and Tammy Denise Schaefer, March 21

Agustin Jaime Sanchez and Emily Jo Martin, March 21

Prabhjit Singh and Kiranpreet Kaur, March 23

Monroy Victorino Aguilar and Maribel Salinas, March 23

Brazoria County births from March 13-27:

Brady Layne Whitley, March 13

Ada Rai Nash, March 13

Emery Jayde Sinick, March 14

Adalynn Grace Pina, March 16

Braydon Nicholas Rodriguez-Ferguson, March 16

Braxton David Vavra, March 16

Kairo Malik Powell, March 17

Korbin Faith Frank, March 17

Collin Arthur Ayers, March 17

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.