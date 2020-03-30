Brazoria County marriages from March 14-27:
Patrick Allyn Banigan and Hailey Yvonne Hoover, March 14
Jerry Osborn Cox and Christie Marie Barrick, March 14
Atavion Melvin Brown and Kayla Yvette Hall, March 14
Joseph Ellis Dyer and Kayci Delane Murrell, March 14
Benjamin Keith Jackson and Savanah Ray Dirzanowski, March 14
Adrian Alexander Castillo and Lucia C. Guerrero Mendez, March 14
Gustavo B. Valero Guajardo and Jennifer Vega, March 14
Blake Daniel Anderson and Lea Juliette Chapusot, March 14
Jason Glen Miller and Christine Marie Hartline, March 14
Darion James Olivarez and Kathryn Gabriela Garcia, March 14
Landon Joseph Williams and Kirsten Michelle Minter, March 14
Jose A. Padilla Lopez and Mercedes Rene Pena, March 14
Carlos Aguilar Jr. and Anna Dayamy Medina-Villarreal, March 14
Zachary Benard Jatzlau and Ruey Cherie Underhill, March 15
Joshua Charles Leibert and Harley Macayla Simmons, March 15
Remus Cornell Young and Danitra D. McCarty, March 16
Wyatt V. Galster and Taylor Michelle McDearmont, March 16
Robert Garcia Jr. and Brittany Orion Huerta, March 16
Donnovan Wayne Hurst and Katelynn Luna, March 14
Natasha Barrett Chambers and Jeffery Paul Evans, March 17
Horacio Vega and Sarah Rozina Rodriguez, March 17
Michel Andrew Humphrey and Cristina Nicole Runkel, March 17
Kristie Lynn Kubin and Rain Brittney Kaiser, March 17
Chelsea Alyse Willingham and Jason Travis Fisher, March 17
David Wayne Metoyer Jr. and Myckella Marleigh Dillard, March 17
Trevon Rashad Stewart and Brooke Kelsey Singleton, March 18
Stanley Charles Simiskey and Alexia Allison Boe, March 19
Larry Wayne Forrest and Paula Rene Watson, March 21
Bobby Dwane Hobbs and Tammy Denise Schaefer, March 21
Agustin Jaime Sanchez and Emily Jo Martin, March 21
Prabhjit Singh and Kiranpreet Kaur, March 23
Monroy Victorino Aguilar and Maribel Salinas, March 23
Brazoria County births from March 13-27:
Brady Layne Whitley, March 13
Ada Rai Nash, March 13
Emery Jayde Sinick, March 14
Adalynn Grace Pina, March 16
Braydon Nicholas Rodriguez-Ferguson, March 16
Braxton David Vavra, March 16
Kairo Malik Powell, March 17
Korbin Faith Frank, March 17
Collin Arthur Ayers, March 17
