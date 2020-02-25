LAKE JACKSON — The Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society recently named Brazosport College Director of Student Life Kelli Forde Spiers as a recipient of a 2020 Distinguished College Administrator Award.
The Distinguished College Administrator Awards are presented to college vice presidents, deans or directors serving at post-secondary institutions who have shown strong support of student success on their campus by recognizing academic achievement, leadership and service among high-achieving students.
Forde Spiers is one of 26 college administrators from across the nation and one of only seven from Texas to earn this accolade. Recipients were nominated for the award by students on their campus.
“It is an incredible honor to even be considered for this recognition,” Forde Spiers said. “Working with the wonderful students in Phi Theta Kappa is a great privilege and I am so proud of their many accomplishments.”
Forde Spiers has a masters of science in student affairs administration in higher education from Texas A&M University and was a department of student activities graduate assistant at the university.
Before pursuing her masters, she earned a bachelor of science in marine biology from Texas A&M University at Galveston.
She has been with Brazosport College for seven years.
Forde Spiers and the other 25 award recipients will be recognized during PTK Catalyst 2020, the society’s annual convention, which will be April 2 to 4 in Dallas.
Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges-and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders.
The society is made up of more than 3.5 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 11 nations, with about 240,000 active members in the nation’s colleges. Learn more at ptk.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.