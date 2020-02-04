The Brazoswood UIL Academic team opened its contest season Jan. 17 and 18 at El Campo High School and took the Sweepstakes Award for overall achievement.
Among those earning points toward the overall Sweepstakes honor were:
Team: first place, Number Sense, Science, Computer Science
Jack Lander: semifinalist, LD Debate;
Katie Fiedler: Overall Best Speaker; first place, Novice LD Debate, Novice Extemporaneous Speaking, Impromptu; third place, Original Oratory;
Abigail Cervantes: second place, Ready Writing;
Kyle Evangelista: fifth place, Number Sense;
Steven Jimenez: second place, Number Sense; fifth place, Spelling and Vocabulary;
Riley Kuhlman: second place. Computer Science; fourth place, Number Sense;
George Braun: first place, Science; top scorer in Chemistry and Physics; third place, Computer Science; sixth place, Computer Applications;
Joseph Dyess: first place, Current Events; second place, Social Studies;
Amanda Korsah: second place, Spelling and Vocabulary;
Neha Krishnan: second place, Science;
Hannah Eddy: fifth place, Headline Writing; sixth place, News Writing.
Also competing for Brazowood: Blythe Applegarth, Julian Hoskins, Dayle Hinojosa, Thurzdae Vargas, Chrystal Lease, Greyson Cammarn, Ethan Smith, Julia Raess, Haleigh Pau, Alivia Ragsdale, Quincy Jones, Noah Cobb, Jasmine Rivera, Peter Young and Morgan Parrish.
COACHES: Jana Dalton, Brenden Griffith, Lela Siegel, Cori Ingram, Andrew Beem, Eric Knode, Katelyn Vandeaver, Vanessa Richardson and Glenn Rankin.
