ALVIN — Alvin Community College will host a conference to provide local educators with an opportunity to share their methods in the classroom while also learning about how to make improvements.
The fourth annual Across the Curriculum Conference will be Feb. 21 at the Science/Health Science Building on the ACC campus. The theme is 20/20 Vision: Pathways to the Future.
Presenters will include faculty, administrators, tutors, student mentors to share their best practices for research, student success and challenges.
“Under this theme, we are looking forward to exploring new technologies and innovations in and outside the classroom in order to provide an optimal education for our students, and prepare them for careers and their futures,” said English instructor Keith Vyvial, organizer of the event.
Some of the topics that will also be covered include workforce-based education, college and career pathways, education outside the classroom and technology.
The keynote speaker for the event will be Edmund “Butch” Herod, director of the West Houston Institute of Houston Community College.
“We are excited to have Dr. Herod as this year’s keynote speaker,” Vyvial said. “The West Houston Institute is a first of its kind center of innovation, creativity, design and entrepreneurship. They have received national recognition and were judged as one of the ten best in the world in the Learn by Design category at South by Southwest in 2018. Dr. Herod also received the first ever ‘Golden Voyager Award’ from the Medici Group for his innovation work in spaces and programs for his work with the Institute.”
The conference is free and is open to any higher education faculty as well as high school staff teaching dual credit.
Educators can also earn Continuing Professional Education credits for attendance. ACC is a provider of CPE to Texas educators for certificate renewal purposes.
The deadline to register for the conference is February 1.
For information visit www.alvincollege.edu/Across-the-Curriculum or call 281-756-3715.
