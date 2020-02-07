ACC to host Big Band Dance

ALVIN — Do you love jazz and swing but can rarely find anywhere to showcase your moves? Look no further because you will get to dance your heart out Saturday at Alvin Community College’s Big Band Dance.
The 21st annual Evening of Big Band Music will start with the Big Swing Jazz Orchestra at 7 p.m. and will continue until 10 p.m. The event will be at the Nolan Ryan Center, 3110 Mustang Road in Alvin.
There will also be a silent auction at the concert with proceeds going directly to the college’s music department and alumni scholarships.
Tickets will be $20 and include admission to the dance and light refreshments throughout the evening. Tickets are available at the music department, the administrative office and at the ACC Marketplace online at www.alvincollege.edu. They also will be sold at the door.
For information about the event, call 281-756-3600.
