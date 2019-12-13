Angleton Alumni Association to sell yearly Cook Book

ANGLETON — Due to many requests, the Angleton Alumni Association board members decided to sell their newest cookbook. The event will last from noon to 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot in front of the History Center at 1800 N. Downing Road.
“We have a lot of people wanting to buy copies for Christmas presents, and we decided a drive-by sale would make it easier for them to get the books,” alumni board member Katie Clegg said.
Books are $15 each or $20 if mailed.
“Good Food and Good Friends and Good Memories” emphasizes both the current and historical recipes shared by Angleton alumni for the book.
The book includes favorite recipes of alumni including Mary Ann Murphy’s Mexican Cornbread Salad, John Morgan’s Cajun Cake, Scott Brown’s Venison Poppers, Susan Spoor’s Baked Swiss Dip, George Morgan’s Banana Pudding Cake, Neil Jasper’s Crawfish Cornbread and Stephanie Munson’s Krazy Karrots.
It is also filled with historical recipes contributed by alumni, among them a Black Russian Cake recipe from Ada Sharpe, a family favorite Oysters Ernie from Ruth Ann Lostracco, Old-Fashioned Bread Pudding from Teri Copeland and Sadie’s Sunday Dinner by Nancy Stockwell.
The book contain stories and photos on favorite restaurants throughout the decades plus recipes from Rodney’s Restaurant, Roy’s Drive In, Mrs. Mac’s, Karl’s Bakery and the Short Stop.
Alumni Gina Matt Langlinais and Mike Svoboda contributed recipes they use in their food businesses today.
“It is a combination of new and old recipes plus fond memories of teenage hangouts of years ago,” board member Linda Winder said.
Funds raised from the project support Alumni Association projects such as the History Center, scholarships and alumni recognitions.
Books may be ordered online at angletonalumni.org or checks mailed to the Angleton Alumni Association, P.O. Box 122, Angleton, TX 77516.
