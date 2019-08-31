This week, a well-known choru s has been on my mind. It is this one: “Rise and be Healed in the Name of Jesus.” Search for it on the internet, and a number of vocalists will perform it.
Like a child would ask: “What does that even mean?” This column is about what the chorus means to me.
“Rise” is our part in the healing process. Since God helps a moving object, we’ve got to get up and get moving. For things to get better, we’ve got to will ourselves to rise.
Rise means to resurrect from your rut.
All we need is a little bit of faith — the faith the size of a mustard seed — to move out from the trench of gloom in our lives.
Health-wise, a famous physician said he had observed that most patients accept their diagnosis and prognosis and cooperate with fate. However, he said, there are a few patients who are exceptional. They take exception by proclaiming, “I’m going to fight for my health, and I’m going to get well.” And actually, the doctor testifies, more of them do get well. They rise to be healed.
In counseling, I see people rise to be healed. They rise from being cranky, and God heals with congeniality. Parents rise from mistreating their children, and God heals relationships. Kids rise from rebellion, and God returns peace to homes.
I asked a married couple this week in counseling, “If there isn’t forgiveness and letting go of grudges, what good is Christian faith? There has to be forgiveness and release.”
So, I see people embittered by grudges rise to remove the cockleburs from their memories. Ah, relief! No longer are grudges in the forefronts of their minds and no longer do they throw them up to family members within every argument.
I ask those who mourn to rise and be healed. I ask them, “If your loved one could speak in our session today, what would he or she say that he or she wants for you?”
They say that he or she wants me to go on with my life, wants me to make my life count, wants me to be happy, wants me to be healthy, wants me to have companionship.
A pause is granted for contemplation.
Then I pose a simple question: “Will you grant your loved one what he or she wants?”
I continue, “He or she wants you do get beyond grief, do well, to be happy and healthy. When you’re achieving well-being, you are pleasing the person for whom you’ve grieved. Rise soon and be healed in preparation for what else there is for you to enjoy on Earth.”
A matter that is always a part of counseling sessions is self-esteem. For example, this week I asked an adolescent, “On a scale from one to 10, how would you evaluate how much you like yourself?”
“Three … or two,” she replied.
My goal is to help her rise and be healed.
It’s easy for adolescents to develop poor self-esteem because parents, teachers and employers are always pointing to what’s wrong with them. “You need to brush more often!” “Why are you so lazy?” “Your room looks like a pigsty!” “You’re too picky about what you eat!” “You didn’t remember to turn in your homework!” “You missed six easy answers on your test.” “Seriously! You can’t remember to bring your iPad to class?” “Stop getting out of line!” “Stop blurting!” “Stop talking!” “Stop slouching!”
Add to that feedback, the unfiltered chatter of immature classmates and mirrors reflecting developing bodies, and, certainly, you have the ingredients for self-esteem issues.
My opportunity in counseling is to help children rise above the hits and be healed from lasting damage. It’s what we all need to do.
As someone has said, “If you rise up one more time than you fall down, you win.” Therefore, my best advice is the chorus of the hymn: “Rise and be healed.”
