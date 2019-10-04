ANGLETON — Pet Tribe, a local pet rescue and advocacy group, has joined with Peach Street Farmer’s Market to host Paws at Peach Street from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Peach and South Chenango streets.
Festivities include a costume contest for pets and kids of all ages, a silent auction, a pop-up thrift shop, pet adoptions, a low-cost pet health care clinic, a photo booth and more. The low-cost pet health care clinic will include vaccinations, microchips and nail trims.
Admission to the event and participation in the costume contest is free. Proceeds from the silent auction, pop-up thrift shop, and pet health clinic will help Pet Tribe with its mission of helping people help pets. Pet Tribe is a 501©(3) charitable organization helping relieve pet suffering, homelessness and abandonment in Brazoria County.
“We hope to have a lot of people who love pets come out and join us for a fun day,” founder Stacey Suazo said. “Pet Tribe’s vision is to create a powerful movement in our community to end the needless killing of homeless pets. Our tribe is founded on the premise that every pet is an individual with a wet nose and a warm heart that is worthy of life.”
Beginning at 10 a.m., Texas Humane Legislation Network will lead a discussion on ways to improve local and state ordinances to improve animal welfare in our community. This discussion will be in the parish hall of Holy Comforter Episcopal Church, 227 S. Chenango St., Angleton. Space is limited, so Pet Tribe encourages people to RSVP at help@pettribe.org.
“We are looking forward to this Saturday,” said Ellen Eby, director of Peach Street Farmer’s Market. “In addition to Paws at Peach Street, Angleton Parks and Recreation will be hosting Trick or Trot 5K ‘Race Across Angleton’ with registration beginning at 7:15 a.m. We will also have fun kids’ activities including a bouncy house, and all of our wonderful vendors offering everything from delicious farm-fresh food to handmade arts and crafts items to live music. It’s going to be a great day!”
This event is free and open to the public. For information, email help@pettribe.org.
