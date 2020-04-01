FORT WORTH — Edward F. Sablatura III of Brazoswood FFA recently received an $8,000 scholarship from the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo’s Calf Scramble Scholarship Committee. He is the son of Carri and Edward Sablatura Jr.
Sablatura participated in the 2019 Fort Worth Stock Show Calf Scramble program, making him eligible for the scholarship program. Seventy-two youth shared in $390,000 in Calf Scramble scholarships.
The award resulted from the hard work and dedication necessary for participants to complete the rigorous Calf Scramble program. The moment they caught a calf during a 2019 Stock Show rodeo performance, their Calf Scramble journey began.These youth used Stock Show money toward the purchase of a calf they cared for in 2019 and exhibited at this year’s livestock show.
His Beefmaster heifer project was sponsored by Duer Wagner Jr. of Fort Worth. Besides showing their heifer, monthly reports and a final essay were required to remain eligible for scholarship consideration. Meeting shortly after the 2020 Show, the Scholarship Committee awarded Sablatura his scholarship.
Sponsors for Sablatura’s scholarship include: Adams Brothers Quarter Horses; BBVA Compass; John Fant; Hedberg Oil; Kleinheinz Capital Partners; Taylor and Thomas Lacy; Leo Potishman Foundation; Muckleroy & Falls; Caroline and Crawford Rodgers; Simmons Bank; Southwestern Exposition and Livestock Show; Stock Show Physicians; Texas Auto Salvage; Vic and Carla Thompson Memorial Scholarship Trust; and Monk and Pam White.
The 2021 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is scheduled for Jan. 15 through Feb. 6. Tickets will be available May 1. For information, go to www.fwssr.com. or call 817-877-2400.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.