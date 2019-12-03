LAKE JACKSON — Brazosport College recently graduated a new group of students from its Jumpstart program, as 37 students completed the program with an emphasis on pipe-fitting, electrical or office administration.
This was the Jumpstart program’s inaugural class of office administration students, which had 21 graduates. Eight electricians and eight pipefitters also graduated during the fall semester.
The free Jumpstart program focuses on intensive, hands-on training and is designed to help gain entry into a new high-demand, high-wage career in a short amount of time. With Jumpstart, students can walk away with college credit hours, an Occupational Skills Award and any essential certifications. Graduates also have the opportunity to connect with potential employers during a job fair at the conclusion of the program.
The pipefitting and electrical programs are nine weeks long, while the office administration training is 12 weeks.
Applications for the spring Jumpstart session are being accepted for all three programs. For information, visit brazosport.edu/jumpstart or call 979-230-3242.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.