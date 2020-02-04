ALVIN
CDL students can get financial aid
Students in the Alvin Community College Commercial Drivers License Trucking program could be eligible for financial aid from the Texas Workforce Commission.
The ACC trucking program recently was approved for funding from the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act as one of the agency’s eligible training partners.
Students interested in signing up for the trucking program can apply for assistance through the Continuing Education Workforce Development Department. For information, call Sarah Currie at 281-756-5710.
