Editor’s note: The Facts invited local clergy to submit sermons for residents who are unable to attend their regular worship services. Second Baptist Church in Lake Jackson submitted this sermon by Pastor Gary Thornton.
Palm Sunday is the day set aside for Christians to celebrate the triumphal entrance of Jesus into Jerusalem. It marked the beginning of Jesus’ last week, during which our Lord would be crucified.
2000 years ago, the Sadducees had a tradition in which they believed the Messiah would show up four days before Passover. They kept the gates of the Temple open so He could walk right in and take His rightful place. Because of this, Jewish nationalistic fervor was at its peak at Passover. The Romans would activate all their troops, on alert for this day, fearing the Jews might try another revolt under some religiously crazed radical as had happened in the past. So tensions ran very high on that day. But that’s the very day Jesus chose to enter Jerusalem.
The crowds praised Jesus as He approached, mounted on a donkey, fulfilling the prophecy of Zechariah 9:9 (NKJV): ”Rejoice greatly, O daughter of Zion! Shout, O daughter of Jerusalem! Behold, your King is coming to you; He is just and having salvation, Lowly and riding on a donkey, A colt, the foal of a donkey.”
If you were coming from Bethlehem and then through Bethany, you would see that the road climbs over a ridge and as you reach the crest, spread out before you on the other side of the Kidron Valley is the beautiful city of Jerusalem. The dominant feature in the view of the city today is the Dome of the Rock, which now stands where the Temple once stood.
Luke 19 tells us that Jesus paused and wept as He viewed the city. Why? Because He saw more than just a city. He saw the entire world, including you and me. AND HE LOVED THOSE HE SAW.
Please open your Bibles to John 3. The 16th verse says: “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.”
And James wrote (James 1:17): “Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and comes down from the Father of lights, with whom there is no variation or shadow of turning.”
I would like to speak to you briefly about the gift of God. It is a privilege and honor for me to do so. And it is impossible to overstate or exaggerate the importance of this gift God has given us. I cannot help but agree with what the apostle Paul said (2 Corin. 9:15): “Thanks be to God for His indescribable gift!”
My theme: we serve a giving God.
And He has truly given us some wonderful gifts (Christmas gifts, Easter gifts, family gifts).
This morning our church would be observing the ordinance of the Lord’s Supper, but we cannot because of our present inability to meet together. We will, hopefully soon, meet again, and at that time we will observe this special communion together. The Lord’s Supper is not the gift itself, but it is a solemn memorial in which we celebrate the greatest gift ever given — the sacrificial death of our Lord and Savior.
What are some gifts God has given us? There are many.
In Joseph Hart’s great 19th century hymn “Come Ye Sinners, Poor and Needy,” the chorus says: “I will arise and go to Jesus, He will embrace me in His arms; In the arms of my dear Savior, Oh, there are ten thousand charms.”
Let us consider some of those gifts:
I. THE GIFT OF LIVING WATER
Jesus approached an outcast Samaritan woman, and asked her for a drink of water. After she questioned Him, Jesus’ answer was: “If you knew the gift of God, and who it is who says to you, ‘Give Me a drink,’ you would have asked Him, and He would have given you living water.” (John 4:10)
Her excuse was that she had nothing with which to draw the water. But Jesus said “Whoever drinks of this water will thirst again, but whoever drinks of the water that I shall give him will never thirst. But the water that I shall give him will become in him a fountain of water springing up into everlasting life.”
They say you can lead a horse to water but you can’t make him drink. That is true of living water, too. Many have had the living water up to their lips. Some have drunk of the water of life, but many others have refused to drink.
The end of the book of Revelation gives an invitation: “And the Spirit and the bride say, ‘Come!’ And let him who hears say, ‘Come!’ And let him who thirsts come. Whoever desires, let him take the water of life freely.” (Rev. 22:17). The water of life is refreshing, satisfying, and life-giving.
When Jesus rode into Jerusalem, His face was set like flint (Isaiah 50:7)—determined to do what He needed to accomplish so you and I could drink of the water of life.
Another of God’s gifts is …
II. THE GIFT OF THE BREAD OF LIFE
In John 6 Jesus fed over 5,000 people with only five loaves and two fish. This feat made such an impression on the people that great crowds gathered again the next day and the next, seeking more food.
“Jesus said to them, ‘Most assuredly, I say to you, Moses did not give you the bread from heaven, but My Father gives you the true bread from heaven. For the bread of God is He who comes down from heaven and gives life to the world.’ Then they said to Him, ‘Lord, give us this bread always.’ And Jesus said to them, ‘I am the bread of life. He who comes to Me shall never hunger, and he who believes in Me shall never thirst.’” (John 6:32-35)
Bread is attractive. Bread baking in an oven gives off a wonderful, distinctive and unforgettable fragrance that draws us to it.
Bread is delicious. It is a staple of life that satisfies our hunger.
Bread is also nutritious. It is a good source of proteins, vitamins, minerals, fiber and complex carbohydrates.
Jesus is our satisfying bread — He gives us eternal life. His instructions to us: “eat my body, drink my blood.”
God also has given us …
III. THE GIFT OF RIGHTEOUSNESS
Romans 5:18-21 says (notice the contrast of Adam with Jesus): “Therefore, as through one man’s offense judgment came to all men, resulting in condemnation, even so through one Man’s righteous act the free gift came to all men, resulting in justification of life. For as by one man’s disobedience many were made sinners, so also by one Man’s obedience many will be made righteous. Moreover the law entered that the offense might abound. But where sin abounded, grace abounded much more, so that as sin reigned in death, even so grace might reign through righteousness to eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.”
One of the great praises we will voice in heaven is “I am not worthy — You alone are worthy.” And this should be our praise on earth as well.
Jesus said, “You did not choose Me, but I chose you.” (John 15:16)
In John 17, Jesus’ “high priestly prayer” is recorded, in which He said: “Father, the hour has come. Glorify Your Son, that Your Son also may glorify You, as You have given Him authority over all flesh, that He should give eternal life to as many as You have given Him.”
Also the apostle Paul encourages us with his words in Ephesians 2:8-9: “For by grace you have been saved through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God, not of works, lest anyone should boast.”
Another wonderful gift is …
IV. THE GIFT OF THE SHED BLOOD OF CHRIST
Without blood there cannot be life in the physical body (blood transfusions, etc. are necessary). That is just as true spiritually, as we see in the Bible. The blood of Jesus Christ flows through the Bible just as it flows through our veins. Someone has said “cut the Bible anywhere and it will bleed.” The blood is spoken of 427 times in our Bible, so it is easy to see that this is not a minor theme. Without the blood, the Gospel is dead and we are deprived of eternal life.
Jesus said, “For this is my blood of the New Testament which is shed for many for the remission of sins.” (Matthew 26:28)
Paul added, “And almost all things are by the law purged with blood; and without the shedding of blood is no remission.” He also explained, “We have redemption through the blood, even the forgiveness of sins.” (Colossians 1:14)
Peter added, “We are not redeemed with silver and gold, and precious stones, but with the precious blood of Christ.” (I Peter 1:18)
Then John agreed with Peter and Paul, as he wrote: “The blood of Jesus Christ cleanses us from all sin.” (I John 1:7)
LIVING WATER, BREAD OF LIFE, RIGHTEOUSNESS, HIS SHED BLOOD … we celebrate those marvelous gifts as we think about why Jesus came to the earth and went to the cross. In salvation, he has given each one of these gifts to us. Let us live our lives reflecting these gifts every day to those around us.
A very wealthy elderly man had an elaborate collection of Van Gogh and Monet paintings. His only son shared his father’s interest in rare and expensive paintings. The two traveled around the world buying paintings wherever they could find them.
The son enlisted in the army and was placed in the medical corps. In a severe battle, while carrying a wounded soldier to safety, the son was seriously wounded himself and died. The son’s mother was already dead and the news of the tragedy devastated the old father. He grieved in loneliness for months.
One day a knock came at his door and when he responded he found a young man with a package. The young man explained that he was one of the several soldiers that his son had carried to safety. Knowing of his interest in paintings he had painted a picture of the son and presented it to the father.
The painting was not rare but was very precious to the old man because it was a good resemblance of his son.
Immediately the man moved a very valuable painting from the mantle and placed the picture of his son in its place. Hour after hour he sat in a rocker and gazed up at the image of his beloved son.
When death inevitably came, the art collection was put up for sale by auction. Hundreds of collectors came to bid. The auctioneer announced that the will stated that the picture of his son was to be auctioned first. A moan of disappointment could be heard from the crowd. “Let’s get on with the real paintings,” one was heard to say.
The son’s picture was held up and the auctioneer cried, “Who will give $100? $50? $25? There was no response. A kind old gentleman in the back asked, “Will you take $10?” “Sold!” said the auctioneer. “Good!” cried the crowd, “now we can get on with the auction.”
“Ladies and gentlemen, that concludes the auction,” announced the auctioneer. The crowd was puzzled and upset. Then this explanation was given. The will declared that the son’s picture was to be sold and the person who took it would get all the rest. The old man who paid $10 for the picture of the son was suddenly amazed at the fact that he now owned all the valuable paintings.
When a person receives the Son of God, everything God has is included. We become heirs of God and joint heirs with Jesus, His Son. The precious blood of Christ has made it all possible.
