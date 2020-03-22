Brazoria County marriages from March 8-20:

Pablo Cesar Melara Umanzor and Darling Nohemi Perez Mejia, March 9

Von Enrico Celis Ferreras and Manfa Jay Rivera, March 9

Adrian Allen Zapata and Elizabeth Beatris Martinez, March 10

John A. Walker and Stephanie Louise Shell, March 11

Mark A. Taylor and Connie Purvis Blue, March 12

Joseph Harold Walsh and Alicja Katarzyna Kolakowska, March 12

Jesus Alberto Trevino and Martha Aracely Cordova Reyes, March 13

Raul Ivan Ramirez and Mikim Gomezllanos, March 13

Ryan Soto and Alisha Danielle Mercer, March 14

Curtis Lee Steadham and Jessica Marie Sellers, March 14

Brazoria County births from March 9 to March 20:

Luna Von Bower, March 9

Ryland Asher Roach, March 9

Talula Odette Miles, March 9

Devan Mukherjee, March 10

Jaidord Chan Yong, March 10

Michele Marie Esparza, March 10

Shawn Garrett Steedman Jr., March 10

David Alexanders Cooper III, March 10

Eloise Ernestine Doyle, March 11

Isreal Rodriguez Jr., March 11

Olivia Rose Garza, March 11

Arkoub Omar Youssef Abou, March 13

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.