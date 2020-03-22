Brazoria County marriages from March 8-20:
Pablo Cesar Melara Umanzor and Darling Nohemi Perez Mejia, March 9
Von Enrico Celis Ferreras and Manfa Jay Rivera, March 9
Adrian Allen Zapata and Elizabeth Beatris Martinez, March 10
John A. Walker and Stephanie Louise Shell, March 11
Mark A. Taylor and Connie Purvis Blue, March 12
Joseph Harold Walsh and Alicja Katarzyna Kolakowska, March 12
Jesus Alberto Trevino and Martha Aracely Cordova Reyes, March 13
Raul Ivan Ramirez and Mikim Gomezllanos, March 13
Ryan Soto and Alisha Danielle Mercer, March 14
Curtis Lee Steadham and Jessica Marie Sellers, March 14
Brazoria County births from March 9 to March 20:
Luna Von Bower, March 9
Ryland Asher Roach, March 9
Talula Odette Miles, March 9
Devan Mukherjee, March 10
Jaidord Chan Yong, March 10
Michele Marie Esparza, March 10
Shawn Garrett Steedman Jr., March 10
David Alexanders Cooper III, March 10
Eloise Ernestine Doyle, March 11
Isreal Rodriguez Jr., March 11
Olivia Rose Garza, March 11
Arkoub Omar Youssef Abou, March 13
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.