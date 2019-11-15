ANGLETON
Tickets available for Princess Tea Party
Children will enter the magical world of Disney and be transported into fairy tale land where their favorite princesses come to life when the Angleton High School Choir will host its Princess Tea Party in the school commons area tomorrow.
There will be two sessions available, from 10 a.m. to noon or 1 to 3 p.m. at Angleton High School, 1 Campus Drive. Dressing up for the occasion is encouraged.
The event costs $5 a person and will include snacks, drinks, the performance and autograph and photo opportunities with classic Disney characters including Cinderella, Pocahontas, Belle, Snow White, Ariel and others.
Proceeds from the tea party will benefit the school’s choir program, and the event will also create lasting memories for children.
For information on the event, call 979-864-8001.
DANBURY
School band having mattress fundraiser
Get a better night’s sleep and support the Danbury High School band through its first mattress fundraiser.
The sale features 30 quality name brands such as Simmons Beautyrest priced up to 50 percent off retail, many of which can be shipped anywhere in the country. Adjustable bases, massage chairs, pillows, protectors, sheets and frames also will be available.
The fundraiser will be one day only, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 16 in the high school cafeteria, 5611 Panther Drive in Danbury. For information, call Custom Fundraising Solutions at 832-736-1815.
ANGLETON
Scholarships available for health students
Scholarship applications for students pursuing human health-related careers are available to pick up from the UTMB Wellness Center, 149 E. Hospital Drive.
Applications can also be requested through email at mawashbu@UTMB.edu or by writing to Scholarship Chairperson. Auxiliary Angleton Danbury, Wellness Center UTMB Health, 140 E. Hospital Drive, Angleton, TX 77515.
Applicants must be high school graduates who live within the Angleton Danbury Hospital District (public school, private school or home school). They must have completed 24 college hours in a medical-related field.
Completed applications and required documents must be returned by March 16.
ANGLETON
City seeks applicants for committees
The City of Angleton is seeking volunteers for boards, commissions and committees to fill vacancies and positions expiring in 2020.
Residents interested in volunteering are encouraged to apply by completing an application available from the city secretary’s office at City Hall, 121 S. Velasco St.
More information is available by calling the city secretary’s office at 979-849-4364, Ext. 2115, or visiting www.angleton.tx.us/131/Boards-Commissions.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.