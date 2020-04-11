Editor’s note: The Facts invited local clergy to submit sermons for residents who are unable to attend their regular worship services. First United Methodist Church of Lake Jackson submitted its Easter sermon by Dr. Lynne Settlemyre.
“Don’t be Afraid”
— Matthew 28:1-10
This week I was reading an article by one of my clergy friends, and he said something I thought was interesting, especially considering the context in which we find ourselves in this Easter. He says:
“I’m reading a book right now on Emotional Intelligence. The book makes the case that there are five basic emotions, and then under each one there is a list of 20 words describing the degree to which someone is experiencing that emotion from high to low. One of those basic emotions is ‘afraid.’ That emotion can range from a high of being terrified to a low of being unsure. Anyone who isn’t experiencing an emotion on that 20-word scale right now isn’t paying attention. We are afraid. Afraid for our lives. Afraid for the lives of others. Afraid for our jobs. Afraid for our lifestyle. Afraid for our ministries.”
Isn’t that the truth! I think I was on the “unsure” side of fear with the coronavirus until my cousin called last night. Now I’m closer to terrified! At any given moment I’m unsure about the degree to which I need to be terrified!
Fear. It’s always around us. The coronavirus didn’t invent fear. When you consider fear to be on a scale from unsure to terrified, I think most of us live in fear. Fear for our:
Safety
Health
Employment
Loved ones
Finances
We live in fear — all kinds of fear.
And that’s what our Scripture lesson today speaks to. The fear. Did you notice that according to Matthew the first thing the risen Christ said to the women after greeting them was, “Don’t be afraid”?
“Don’t be afraid”.
Remember another time we’ve heard those words? How about in the Christmas story? That was the consistent message of the angels. “Don’t be afraid.”
When Gabriel appeared to Mary with the news she was going to be the mother of the Messiah, the first thing he said to her was, “Don’t be afraid.” (Luke 1:30)
When an angel appeared to Joseph in a dream, telling him to take Mary as his wife, the first thing the angel said was, “Don’t be afraid,” (Matthew 1:20)
When the angels appeared to the shepherds in the field telling them that the Savior had been born, the first thing the angel said to the shepherds was, “Don’t be afraid.” (Luke 2:10)
And today we hear the same words spoken to the two Marys by the risen Christ. “Don’t be afraid.” It’s like those words are the bookends of Jesus’ life. “Don’t be afraid.”
They are certainly words Jesus lived by. He was always telling folks “don’t be afraid.” When he …
Calmed the Storm (Matthew 8:26)
Walked on water (Matthew 14:27)
Healed the synagogue ruler’s daughter (Luke 8:50)
The disciples hauled in a miraculous catch of fish (Luke 5:10)
Jesus said, “Don’t be afraid.”
Jesus lived out the words in his own life as well. Just look at his personal courage in the face of terrifying situations
His ministry began with facing none other than Satan himself in the wilderness. (Matthew 4:1)
He proclaimed the kingdom of God in his hometown of Nazareth, and his neighbors tried to throw him over a cliff. (Luke 4:29)
He healed a man on the Sabbath and made the religious authorities so angry they plotted to kill him. (Mark 3:6)
He healed a demonic that Mark describes as being so terrifying, “he had often been chained hand and foot, but he tore the chains apart and broke the irons on his feet. No one was strong enough to subdue him. Night and day among the tombs and in the hills he would cry out and cut himself with stones. (Mark 5:4-5)
Once when he was teaching the temple courts folks were so angry at what he said that they picked up stones to stone him to death. (John 8:59)
Not to mention the whole Holy Week saga…
Knowing how dangerous it is, he set his face to go to Jerusalem. (Luke 9:51)
He didn’t make any friends when he went to the temple, drove out the money changers, and said, “It is written, ‘My house will be called a house of prayer,’ but you are making it ‘a den of robbers.’” (Matthew 21:12-13)
In the Garden of Gethsemane, he desperately prayed for this cup to pass from him. (Matthew 26:39)
He went before the Governor Pilate and King Herod where he was ultimately condemned to death. (Luke 22-23)
He was beaten and mocked. (Matthew 27:26-31)
He even allowed himself to be crucified. (Matthew 27)
Any one of those situations would have sent me over the edge. I’d be cowering in fear. Terrifying would be too mild a word to describe it!
So where did Jesus find such courage? How was he able to take his own advice and not be afraid?
Well, bottom line, he knew some things. He knew them deep, deep down — the kind of knowing where you just know that you know that you know.
First, he was absolutely confident in God’s love for him.
And because of that love, he knew he could trust God to meet his needs.
Remember during the sermon on the mount in Matthew 6 when he said,
“Do not worry about your life, what you will eat or drink; or about your body, what you will wear.”
Do you remember why Jesus said not to worry? Because ... your heavenly Father knows that you need them. Seek first his kingdom and his righteousness and all these things will be added to you as well.
Jesus knew he could trust God to meet his needs.
And Jesus knew that he knew that he knew that God would never leave him. Even on the cross when cried out, “My God, My God, why have you forsaken me?” I believe God was still with him. And Jesus knew it.
Did you realize that, “My God, My God, why have you forsaken me?” is the opening line of Psalm 22? Do you know how the Psalm ends?
“For he has not despised or scorned the suffering of the afflicted one;
he has not hidden his face from him but has listened to his cry for help.”
I believe that there, hanging on the cross, abandoned by his friends and followers, scorned by the world, he knew that he could still count on God’s unwavering love, and in his heart Jesus completed the psalm.
“... he has not hidden his face from him but has listened to his cry for help.”
And finally, and most importantly, Jesus could face this life with courage because he knew that no matter what happened, it was not the last word. In the Kingdom of God the last word is always, always resurrection. And that’s what gave him courage for the day and hope for tomorrow.
So, what’s message for us today? On the one hand, it’s so simple we teach it to babies even before they can speak. On the other hand, it’s so complex that it takes Jesus going to cross to proclaim it.
And the message is this: Jesus loves me, this I know.
That’s the message of the cross. That’s the message of the resurrection. That’s the message of Easter.
When we accept Christ as our personal Lord and Savior, the Holy Spirit comes to live within us. And no matter what the circumstances of life, deep in our souls we find that we have a “knowing”, a certainty that Jesus loves us.
And because of that love
We know that God will never leave us.
We can trust that God knows and will meet our needs.
We can face today and tomorrow and whatever may come because no matter how bad things may seem at the moment, resurrection is right around the corner.
So, are we afraid? Are we unsure? Are we terrified? Absolutely! We are afraid for our:
Safety
Health
Employment
Loved ones
Finances
We are afraid.
Until we remember … until we remember that no matter what may be on our list of fears today, whether we are unsure or terrified, in THAT situation …
God loves us.
God knows what we need and will meet those needs
We are not alone. Christ is with us.
We know the rest of the story. Whatever the fear may be, God response is always, always resurrection!
And that, my friends, gives us courage for today and hope for tomorrow.
The Lord is Risen!
The Lord is risen indeed!
Hallelujah!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.