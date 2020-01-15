CLUTE — BASF Planetarium’s Scholastic Bowl welcomes adult and high-school teams to The Center for the Arts and Sciences’ Freeport LNG Theater for an evening of trivia and fun competition.
Teams of four sit together and, over three rounds, answer a litany of questions concerning art, science, pop culture and local interests.
The Scholastic Bowl will begin at 7 p.m. Feb. 20. Everyone is welcome to participate or watch.
Scholastic Bowl is the main fundraising event for BASF Planetarium, which relies on the entry fees, individual and corporate sponsorships for this event to help fund its educational activities throughout the year.
The entry fee for both high school and adult teams is $100. Sponsorships also are still being accepted. For information, call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
