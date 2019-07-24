ANGLETON — Young producers will get a look at West Texas agriculture through the 2019 Texas Farm Bureau Young Farmer and Rancher fall tour.
It’s an opportunity for farmers and ranchers between the ages of 18 and 35 to meet fellow producers and learn about other agricultural perspectives, Brazoria-Galveston County Farm Bureau President Tom Ferguson said.
This year’s tour is Sept. 6-8 in San Angelo and will focus on livestock and crop production, along with current research efforts in agriculture.
The event will feature farm and ranch visits, industry tours, discussions on current agriculture research and opportunities to network with industry experts and other farmers and ranchers.
“The tour is an opportunity to help strengthen relationships and learn from other farmers and ranchers from across the state,” Ferguson said. “Production agriculture plays an important role in the state’s economy. Crops, livestock, value-added products — it all adds up to impact Texas.”
The fall tour also helps offer a greater understanding of agriculture. The tour helps bridge understanding of differences between crops and geography.
“In agriculture, we all face many of the same challenges, but each region of our state has challenges that are unique to that area,” Ferguson said. “There’s so much to learn. Even if it doesn’t relate exactly to what you do, you can study those ideas, production practices or budget strategies. It can help you evaluate where you’re at with your agricultural farm or business and give you ideas on how to grow or implement new ideas.”
Registration is open through Aug. 15.
Interested members can learn more and register for the tour online at www.texasfarmbureau.org/YFR. For assistance with registration, contact Chrystal Gardner at 254-751-2489 or at youngfarmers@txfb.org.
Contact Whit Weems, TFB director of organization, at 254-399-5030 or wweems@txfb.org with questions.
