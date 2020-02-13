WEST COLUMBIA — At 10 a.m. Feb. 22 there will be a special program hosted at the Varner-Hogg Plantation to remember the African American forefathers and mothers who were enslaved on the plantation.
In “A Day of Remembrance,” a committee of stakeholders have come together to create an opportunity for the community to honor the sacrifice and perseverance of enslaved people and to recognize their vast contributions to the development of Brazoria County.
The event will include speaking the names of nearly 200 former enslaved men, women and children who once lived on the site. Other event highlights will include participation from numerous area churches, gospel music and a potluck lunch following the ceremony.
Site Manager Chris Elliott is looking forward to the event.
“We welcome any opportunity to share the whole story of the plantations,” he said. “Most, if not all Texas plantations had enslaved people, and we’re glad to be committed to providing more public education about that part of our history.”
Cheryl McBeth, community volunteer, is a member of the planning committee.
“I’m very honored to be helping with this important program,” she said. “It is our duty to remember our ancestors and those who were enslaved.”
Varner-Hogg Plantation is a State Historic Site founded in 1824 by one of Texas’ first colonizers, Martin Varner. The 4,428-acre site was once part of a Mexican land grant to Stephen F. Austin. In 1834, Mr. Varner sold the property to Columbus Patton of Kentucky, who operated a successful sugar mill and cotton plantation for approximately 20 years. Many of the original buildings were destroyed or severely damaged in the storm of 1900, including the sugar mill.
The property was later purchased by former Texas Governor James Stephen Hogg as a vacation residence for his family. After Governor Hogg’s death in 1906, oil was discovered on the property. Ima Hogg, the governor’s only daughter, became an important philanthropist in Texas and was one of the founders of the Houston Symphony.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.