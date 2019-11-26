BRAZORIA — The Charlie Brown Initiative recognized its 2019 essay winners during a presentation Nov. 10 at the Brazoria Heritage Foundation Conference Room in Brazoria.
Mayor Bob Shugart of Brazoria and Kimberly Milligan of Brazosport College were among the guest speakers offering inspiring remarks to the students and audience during the presentation.
In its third year, The Charlie Brown Initiative has awarded contest prizes to students for their essay entries reflecting on Brown’s life and how the student feels his philanthropy and humanitarian work is impacting Brazoria County and the state of Texas.
The objective of the competition is to increase literary awareness and promote public speaking, researching and writing skills among Brazoria County youth while commemorating Brown’s life.
Prize monies were awarded to six students.
“Mr. Brown’s philanthropy and humanitarian work is not being forgotten. It’s continuously being embraced and brought to the forefront; and for the third year, students are submitting their persuasive essays to strengthen his legacy,” Charlie Brown Initiative founder and Executive Director Larry Thomas said. “More importantly, they are learning valuable research, public speaking and writing skills. With these educators and parents guiding them, I’m excited for the students now and in years to come.”
An enslaved man from Virginia, Brown came to Brazoria County before the Civil War unable to read or write. Freed after the Emancipation Proclamation, Brown was considered the “wealthiest Negro in Texas” when he died in 1920.
In 2016, The Charlie Brown Initiative worked with the city of West Columbia to unveil the first official historical marker in the state of Texas honoring his achievements and legacy.
