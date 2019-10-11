ANGLETON — To celebrate homecoming activities, the Angleton Alumni Association will host its annual Blast From the Past from 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday. As a special treat, former Angleton band director Don West will be recognized for all the work he did inspiring young musicians in the 1960s and ’70s.
Three events are scheduled at the old high school campus on Downing Road. The reservation deadline is tonight.
The Angleton School History Center, offering thousands of artifacts and photos of Angleton ISD school days, will be open from 4 to 7 p.m.
At 5:30 p.m., Fillip’s Cafe from Danbury will offer its famous chicken-fried steak dinners in the old snack bar, which will be transformed into a 1950s diner.
From 7 to 11 p.m. the Psychedelic Pseniors, a band made up of alumni musicians from the popular garage bands of the Sixties and Seventies, will rock the gym with live music.
Organizers are also planning contests, drawings to crown “dudes and dolls” and zany door prizes. Souvenir photos will be free.
Cost of the meal is $15 and those attending must pre-register. Tickets for the entertainment are $15 per person and the History Center tour is free. Those attending can choose to go to any or all three.
Members of the Class of 1969, who are celebrating their 50th anniversary, are making Blast From the Past part of their reunion plans.
Online registration is available on the Alumni Association website angletonalumni.org under Events. Forms are also available at the History Center. Email AngletonAlumni Association@gmail.com or call chairman Sammy Alsobrook at 979-292-6312.
“With all the positive comments from our past two events, we are expecting this one to be even better,” Alsobrook said. “This is open to all former Angleton students and staff from all years and their friends and family. Everyone is welcome.”
