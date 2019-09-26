Brazosport Cares food pantry offers monthly Free Farmers Markets to communities West of the Brazos.
A Houston Food Bank partner agency, Brazosport Cares brings Houston Food Bank trucks to help distribute 10,000 to 15,000 pounds of fresh and healthy food options. It has partnered with multiple churches to ensure residents can have access to affordable and nutritious foods.
These Free Farmers Markets are open to the entire community. Those wishing to receive food do not have to qualify to participate.
Representatives from other local social service agencies attend the Free Farmers Markets, too, to share information on their services. Representatives from the Houston-Galveston Area Council who do senior benefits and Catholic Charities Disaster Case Management program will be the Sweeny Farmers Market. Agencies are being recruited to attend the Brazoria Farmers Market.
“Brazosport Cares connects families to services that can improve the quality of life and lead to self-sufficiency,” Client Assistance Associate Carolina Aguilar said. “Our Free Farmers Markets take place in areas within our community that has limited food resources and fresh food options.”
The next free market will be from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday in Sweeny.
Markets are hosted at:
Sweeny: First Baptist Church of Sweeny.
Brazoria: First Baptist Church of Brazoria, United Methodist Church of Brazoria, Cowboy Church Victory Fellowship, First Presbyterian Church of Brazoria, Greater Mt. Zion Church, St. Joseph Catholic Church and First Assembly of God.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.