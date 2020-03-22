The following people were indicted recently by a Brazoria County grand jury. An indictment is not a finding of guilt, only a determination enough evidence exists to proceed to trial.
Nicholas Robert Bratz, 36, injury to a child.
Shawn David Oakes, 40, injury to a child.
Chip Ardie, 64, criminal mischief.
Jose Alfredo Pacheco, 32, robbery.
Ralph Cooper, 38, terroristic threat against peace officer-enhanced.
Gabriela Elise Sanchez, 32, counts one and two, possession of a controlled substance; criminal episode.
Joseph Matthew Wimberly, 30, assault family violence-choking.
Tharen Joseph Williamsm a.k.a. Thermon Williams, 32, sex offender duty to register-enhanced.
Dylan Ryan Small, 26, evading arrest.
Kayla Ann Thieman, 27, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Kayla Ann Thieman, 27, possession of a controlled substance.
Ronald Lee Sharp, 48, possession of a controlled substance-habitual.
Ronald Lee Sharp, 48, tampering with physical evidence-habitual.
Julian McDonald, 37, assault family violence with previous conviction-enhanced.
Michael George Otto, 52, delivery of a controlled substance.
Michael George Otto, 52, delivery of a controlled substance.
Michael George Otto, 52, delivery of a controlled substance.
Michael George Otto, 52, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Wyatt Buckner Nesbit IV, 48, possession of a controlled substance.
Jared Dean Martinez, 30, possession of a controlled substance-enhanced.
Eric Clay Grohman, 28, possession of a controlled substance.
Eric Clay Grohman, 28, possession of a controlled substance-enhanced.
Ashley Ann Villarreal, 32, possession of a controlled substance.
Ashlea Ann Villarreal, 32, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Ernesto Alonzo Arechiga, 31, burglary of a building.
Charles Armstrong, 39, burglary of a building-enhanced.
Stephanie Renae Baker, 25, burglary of a building.
Jason Allen Engelke, 39, burglary of a building-enhanced.
Kayla Renee Blackburn, 22, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon.
Kayla Renee Blackburn, 22, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Yvette Reyes Bautista, 33, abandon/endangerment of a child.
Thurston Jeffery Robinson, 40, evading arrest-enhanced.
Joseph Roy Beard, 41, driving while intoxicated third or more-habitual.
Spencer Miles Buchanan, 31, burglary of habitation.
Kendall Joseph Beasley, 29, terroristic threats against peace officer.
Rodney Keith Buchanan, 58, possession of controlled substance.
Rodney Keith Buchanan, 58, possession of controlled substance.
Antonio Cerda, 18, terroristic threat against peace officer.
Shawn Rimuel Davidson, 49, assault family violence with previous conviction-habitual.
Roderic Oneal Domain, 45, count one, assault family violence choking; count two, aggravated assault; criminal episode.
Amanda Escobedo, 30, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Fortino Guzman, 62, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Kendric Deon Rhem, 27, theft.
Yorshanda Jordia Daniels, 33, theft.
Jocee Rhem, 21, theft.
Elishanae Dicheile Hall, 38, fraudulent use of identifying information.
Jovetta Paulette Johnson, 29, fraudulent use of identifying information.
Janitra Ann Roberson, 39, possession of a controlled substance-enhanced.
Martin Ismael Escobedo, 38, aggravated assault.
Elio Garcia Jr., 35, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Gerardo Gutierrez-Vargas, 45, possession of a controlled substance.
Cayetano Vargas-Valenzuela, 26, possession of a controlled substance.
Heather Christine Howard, 39, possession of a controlled substance.
Paul Jones, 58, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Joseph Kent Kenneda, 40, theft with two or more previous convictions-enhanced.
Cathy Jo Longbine, 48, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Curtis Allen Lane, 34, unlawful possession of firearm by felon.
Johnnie Luna Jr., a.k.a. Johnny Luna Jr., driving while intoxicated third or more-enhanced.
Gary Allen Lewis, 49, count one, intoxication assault; count two, driving while intoxicated third or more; criminal episode.
Robert Medina, 34, credit card or debit card abuse-enhanced.
Robert Blake Mller, 27, possession of a controlled substance.
Stephen Carroll Munden Jr., 45, possession of a controlled substance.
Bryce Jonasen Mosley, 24, evading arrest.
Charles David Rogers, 34, possession of a controlled substance-enhanced.
Jaeden Seaberry, 19, forgery.
Jeffery Jerome Salinas, 47, robbery-enhanced.
Darrien Levarr Scarver, 39, prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
David Santana, 43, driving while intoxicated with child passenger.
Roderick Dewaine Steptoe, 36, driving while intoxicated third or more-habitual.
Angel Lynn Trevino, 22, possession of a controlled substance-enhanced.
Angel Lynn Trevino, 22, tampering with physical evidence.
Roshawn Wayne Thomas, 26, delivery of a controlled substance.
Charles William White, 61, possession of a controlled substance-enhanced.
Makayla Ward, 20, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Micah Weathersby, 24, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Taylor Dean McCarrell, 25, evading arrest.
