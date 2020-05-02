Births filed with the Brazoria County Clerk’s Office from April 16 through May 1:
Nolen Carlos Mata, April 16
Oliver Cooper Bice, April 17
Mila Jade Davis, April 20
Nikolai Dominick De Leon, April 20
Hazel Mercedes Lucia Salas, April 20
Ezequiel Brazos Bourque, April 21
Diego Emmanuel Banuelos, April 21
Nora Jean Moreno, April 22
Jason David Frank, April 23
Aveza La’ren Rojas, April 23
Metzi Mylah Covarrubias, April 23
Mariylah Annelisa Pena, April 23
Marriages filed with the Brazoria County Clerk’s Office from April 13 through May 1:
Daniel Ancira Cerda and Mari Gorete Compean, April 13
James Joseph Mathews and Gabriela Jose Infante Serrano, April 16
Christopher John Cederberg and Lauren Brandi Sorich, April 16
Lorenzo Mitchell Jr. and Sade Pathenia Smith, April 17
Clayton Cole Sollers and Erik Alan Cazares, April 18
John David Hammond and Rizzia Maria De Freitas Arrieiro, April 8
Ashley Nicole Watson and Morrian Lee Sias, April 18
Christopher Michael Rasmussen and Gloria Jaimes Mondragon, April 18
Kenneth O. Snipes and Kayla J. Runton, April 20
Colten Scott Wauson and Sonia Marie Anderson, April 21
Ethan Wayne Steadman and Anne Michelle Stieg, April 21
Bobby Wayne Thompson and Ashley Charlierae Twitty, April 22
Dellanie Nichols and Herman Hammonds, April 22
Veronica Maria Velez Reyes and Trevor Philip Hinkley, April 23
Tanveer Sunesara and Muniza Ali, April 23
Ankur Dass and Meghana Yelluru, April 23
Adam Arthur Weaver and Megan Lee McFarland, April 24
Edinson Daniel Flores Mendez and Perla B Sanchez Martinez, April 25
Shehzad Hussain Agharia and Farah Bashir Babul, April 27
