Births filed with the Brazoria County Clerk’s Office from April 16 through May 1:

Nolen Carlos Mata, April 16

Oliver Cooper Bice, April 17

Mila Jade Davis, April 20

Nikolai Dominick De Leon, April 20

Hazel Mercedes Lucia Salas, April 20

Ezequiel Brazos Bourque, April 21

Diego Emmanuel Banuelos, April 21

Nora Jean Moreno, April 22

Jason David Frank, April 23

Aveza La’ren Rojas, April 23

Metzi Mylah Covarrubias, April 23

Mariylah Annelisa Pena, April 23

Marriages filed with the Brazoria County Clerk’s Office from April 13 through May 1:

Daniel Ancira Cerda and Mari Gorete Compean, April 13

James Joseph Mathews and Gabriela Jose Infante Serrano, April 16

Christopher John Cederberg and Lauren Brandi Sorich, April 16

Lorenzo Mitchell Jr. and Sade Pathenia Smith, April 17

Clayton Cole Sollers and Erik Alan Cazares, April 18

John David Hammond and Rizzia Maria De Freitas Arrieiro, April 8

Ashley Nicole Watson and Morrian Lee Sias, April 18

Christopher Michael Rasmussen and Gloria Jaimes Mondragon, April 18

Kenneth O. Snipes and Kayla J. Runton, April 20

Colten Scott Wauson and Sonia Marie Anderson, April 21

Ethan Wayne Steadman and Anne Michelle Stieg, April 21

Bobby Wayne Thompson and Ashley Charlierae Twitty, April 22

Dellanie Nichols and Herman Hammonds, April 22

Veronica Maria Velez Reyes and Trevor Philip Hinkley, April 23

Tanveer Sunesara and Muniza Ali, April 23

Ankur Dass and Meghana Yelluru, April 23

Adam Arthur Weaver and Megan Lee McFarland, April 24

Edinson Daniel Flores Mendez and Perla B Sanchez Martinez, April 25

Shehzad Hussain Agharia and Farah Bashir Babul, April 27

