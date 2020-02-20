SWEENY
Lady Bulldogs hosting fundraiser
The Sweeny girls softball team will host two events Saturday to support the team.
A cornhole tournament starts at 1 p.m. in the Sweeny High School Cafeteria/Gym, 600 E. Ashley-Wilson Road. There will be singles and doubles. Prizes will be awarded for first and second place in each division, and each entrant also will receive a token of appreciation.
Crawfish plates will be sold from noon to 2 p.m. at the softball fields behind Sweeny Junior High, 800 N. Elm St. Plates are $20 for 2 pounds and can be picked up or delivered.
To sign up for cornhole or purchase crawfish tickets, text Melissa Hansen at 979-481-0906 or get with a Sweeny Lady Bulldog player.
WEST COLUMBIA
Varner-Hogg site to host remembrance
Varner-Hogg Plantation will host “A Day of Remembrance,” for the African American forefathers and mothers who were enslaved on the plantation during a special ceremony from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
A committee of stakeholders came together to create an opportunity for the community to honor the sacrifice and perseverance of enslaved people and to recognize their vast contributions to the development of Brazoria County.
The event will include speaking the names of almost 200 former enslaved men, women and children who once lived on the site. Other event highlights will include performances by numerous area churches, gospel music and a potluck lunch following the ceremony.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.