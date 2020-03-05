WEST COLUMBIA — The Columbia-Brazoria Early Childhood Collaboration, comprising five community members, attended the first Texas Early Learning Community Convening last month in San Antonio.
More than 110 early learning, program and health service professionals throughout Texas gathered Feb. 5 to 7 to build community coalitions designed to organize and leverage resources and build a cohesive plan of support for children ages birth to 5. The coalition work is strongly aligned to the Texas Early Learning Strategic Plan, supporting the statewide vison to ensure all Texas children are ready for school and ready to learn.
The community teams gained information on how to build strong partnerships to collaborate and collectively accomplish which cannot be achieved in isolation. These partnerships will be critical in adequately supporting the more than 2 million children ages birth to 5 who live in Texas.
Team members heard from Texas state agency staff, including the Texas Education Agency, Texas Workforce Commission, Department of Family Protective Services, and Texas Health and Human Services, as well as community advocates and change leaders such as Libby Doggett, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Policy and Early Learning at the U.S. Department of Education, staff from the United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County, PreK 4 San Antonio, Easter Seals Rio Grande Valley, Education Service Centers, local Head Starts and child development centers.
Each presentation provided recommendations and guidance on developing strategies for communities to increase access and coordination of programs and services for children and families. This convening was supported through the Preschool Development Grant B-5 Planning Grant awarded to Texas by the U.S. Department of Education and U.S. Health and Human Services in an effort to support the birth to age 5 early learning system.
Those attending from Brazoria County included Lynn Grell-Boethel and Mary McCarthy of C-BISD, Jacqueline Mercer and Brenda Tinsley of Brazoria County Head Start and Shae Horak of Discovery Days Learning Centers Owner. For information on how to support this coalition, contact Grell-Boethel at 979-799-1700 or through cbisd.com.
