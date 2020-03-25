ANGLETON — The Brazoria chapter of Texas Master Naturalist had its March meeting at the AgriLife building in Angleton.
Seven members recertified for 2020 and received a Bee pin. To recertify members need a minimum of 40 service hours and eight advance training hours for the calendar year.
John Boettiger reached the 2,500-service-hour level and received the Polished Silver Dragonfly Pin.
Members have impacted 1,431 youth and 987 adults to date through outreach programs and the Discovery Environmental Education Programs at Brazoria National Wildlife Refuge.
Kristine Rivers presented Nature Notes and discussed “Invasion of the Apple Snails.” Rivers mentioned that even though the apple snail is invasive, due to mollusk legislation years ago, they aren’t allowed to be killed. However, killing the florescent pink egg sacs that are laid on stems, trees, piers, above the water line is permitted by scraping them off into the water or into a plastic bag and put in the trash.
Apple snails are voracious eaters and can quickly decimate aquatic vegetation as well as rice fields. Rivers noted apple snails have both gills and lungs and can lay as many as 1.2 million eggs in its lifespan.
Barbara Burkhardt was the main speaker, and she presented “Gardening for Habitat.” Burkhardt talked about what needs to be considered, such as mature size of plant, water requirements, sunlight needs and soil for a successful garden. She also discussed assorted plants to attract butterflies, hummingbirds and birds in general and mentioned native plants produce more nectar for the butterflies and hummingbirds.
Guests are welcome to attend the Master Naturalists’ meetings, which take place from 8:30 a.m. to noon the second Wednesday of each month at the AgriLife office in Angleton. For information on becoming a Texas Master Naturalist, visit www.tmn-cot.org and click training. For questions, call Dick Schaffhausen at 281-630-0280.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.