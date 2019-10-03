WEST COLUMBIA — St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in West Columbia invites the community to the feast day of Francis of Assisi with a blessing of the animals at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
All pets, farm and show animals and their owners are welcome to gather on the lawn between the church and parish hall for a short service. Afterward, the Rev. Sharron will move from animal to animal to give a blessing.
The youth and children of St. Mary’s will operate a lemonade stand, proceeds of which will go to the local animal shelter. There will be a photo area set up, and Dr. Dennis Huebner, a veterinarian at Brazoria Veterinary Clinic and West Columbia Veterinary Clinic, will be available.
The Pet Tribe will have pets available for adoption, and the Brotherhood of St. Andrew will serve free hot dogs.
All pets should be on leashes, in carriers or in their owner’s arms. St Mary’s is at the corner of Clay and 16th streets in West Columbia. All are welcome.
