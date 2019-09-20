LAKE JACKSON — The Brazosport College Foundation will host its biennial Scholarship Soirée, “Sip Sip Soirée: A Speakeasy Affair,” at 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Dow Academic Center at Brazosport College.
Underwritten by Dow Chemical Co., guests will enjoy live music produced by the Grand Ol’ Production Co., featuring Will Hearn, Blue Water Highway and other local talents, fine dining, libations and plenty of dancing. Matt and Natalie Broaddus are the event chairs, and Rich and Trudy Wells are the honorary chairs.
Money raised at this event will be used to fund student scholarships. The need for scholarships continues to grow as enrollment at Brazosport College reaches more students each year.
For businesses, various sponsorship levels are available, ranging from a $10,000 Bees Knees Sponsor, which features two tables of premier seating for 20 guests, private parking, wine/champagne at the table, along with other benefits, to a $1,500 Old Fashioned Sponsor, which includes reserved seating for 10 guests and wine at the table.
There also will be a raffle, sponsored by Paul and Becky Kageler, with the winner choosing a weekend getaway for two at a choice of one of Hotel ZaZa’s four boutique properties in Texas. Raffle tickets are $20 each, six for $100 or 15 for $200.
For information or to buy tickets, visit www.brazosport.edu/soiree or call the Brazosport College Foundation at 979-230-3245.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.