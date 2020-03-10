FREEPORT—Community Health Network thanks all community partners, volunteers and community members who participated in National Children’s Dental Health Month events in Freeport.
The facility opened its doors to the local community and distributed free food with the help of Brazosport Cares Food Pantry and The Houston Food Bank.
Freeport Community Health Center specializes in oral health, adult medicine, pediatrics, behavioral health, women’s and men’s health and pharmacy services. The center prides itself on its same-day availability and the exceptional level of assistance from highly trained medical providers and staff.
“It was wonderful to see so many individuals receive fresh produce and eggs in the food giveaway in the morning. We also enjoyed the great turnout in the afternoon when our provider team, pediatrician Dr. Zebda and our dentist, Dr. Kordab, and therapist, Denise Rhone, introduced themselves and their services,” said Penny Pabst, Community Health Network’s chief administrative officer.
The center looks forward to targeting the Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) in the Freeport population and the surrounding areas.
For oral care, pediatric, medical care, behavioral health, and pharmacy services, visit the health center at 905 N. Gulf Blvd. in Freeport. For information, visit www.mychn.org or call 281-824-1480.
