At the beginning of the year, we need to watch for what costs us a little at a time but ends up expensive for the 12 months.
If I eat out, for example, spending $17.50 per day, by Dec. 31, I will have spent $6,387.50.
If someone drinks a $5 coffee each day, the total price for the year is $1,825.
If someone smokes two packs of cigarettes per day with an average price of $5.78 per pack, it adds up to $4,219.40 for the year. If two people smoke in the family and the other person also smokes 40 cigarettes per day, the cost is above $8,000. What else would you like to do with that treasure?
If, at the beginning of the year, a tobacco company placed a year’s smoking materials on a table and said, “Our company will sell you this for $4,219.40,” we likely wouldn’t spring for the purchase.
With coffee, perhaps the same. If a barista said, “I’ll sell you a gift card for your year’s coffee for $1,825,” we probably wouldn’t part with the money
And, needless to say, I need to be cautious about the cost of eating out for a year. Perhaps I should brown-bag it more frequently.
When Tom Pruett, Mother and I helped people break the tobacco habit in the yesteryears with our stop-smoking clinics, I shocked attendees by suggesting their free-will offering for the service we provided equal one-year’s smoking money — funds they would save the first year of being tobacco-free.
Few would contribute the money that had been going up in smoke. In fact, our per-person average offering was about $100.
The point is this: The total that adds up from buying a little at a time is stunning. We all need to be mindful and count the costs of our habits and needs. January 2020 is a good time to make adjustments.
On another subject: In the new decade, we will agonize or organize.
I’m not one to speak because I’m ADD and a clutterer; but I do try to do better. I’m determined that 2020 will be a better year. I should honor the New Testament’s admonishment to “do all things decently and in order.” Join me, won’t you? Agonize or organize, the phrase is catchy.
Come to think of it, “finding things” is a vital assignment every day of our lives. We begin by finding the alarm clock and then the bathroom, toothbrush, toothpaste, shaving cream, razor and so it goes hour after hour. We find our phones, laptops, keys, wallets, purses, coats and on and on. And the day after, the same chores.
So … everything needs to have a place and be in its place to prevent us from being stressed and frustrated over daily things. It’d be wise to not torment ourselves by agonizing.
On still another subject, family members recently asked me how to endure a temporary difficult problem. In addition to biblical guidance, I told them about the plaque that some administrators have on their desks: “This, too, will pass.”
“Just be assured that we’ll get you through this,” I comforted, “and you’ll look back at it one day, and it might not seem as monstrous.
I also explained something from Dale Carnegie’s book, “How to Stop Worrying and Start Living.” He advised that people who are facing difficult times ask themselves, “If the worst that could happen occurs, can I make it through it?” Then he advises since we know we’ll survive and the worst scenario is not likely to occur, we shouldn’t worry ourselves sick.
Whatever adjustments we need to make to have a better decade, let’s rise to the challenges. And be mindful of a plaque displayed in my counseling office: “Life doesn’t have to be perfect to be wonderful.”
