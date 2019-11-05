A Veterans Day parade will be Nov. 11 at Brazoria Heritage Foundation, 202 W. Smith St., Brazoria.
Breakfast will be served from 7 to 9 a.m. at the Heritage Foundation’s cafeteria with the parade immediately following. The lineup will start on Linder Lane by McCoy’s, and the parade will begin at 11 a.m.
Parking will be available at First Baptist Church, the American Legion Hall and the Heritage Foundation. Hot dogs will be served at the auditorium at 11 a.m., and a program will begin at noon.
For information, call Brazoria City Hall at 979-798-2489.
