BC Phi Theta Kappa chapter earns big honors at Virtual Catalyst convention

LAKE JACKSON — The Brazosport College Psi Psi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa recently earned multiple awards and accolades — including being named as one of the top chapters — at the Phi Theta Kappa Virtual Catalyst Convention.
The event — originally scheduled as an in-person conference in Grapevine — took place as a virtual conference due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic’s restrictions on mass gatherings.
Phi Theta Kappa is the international honor society of two-year colleges.
The Brazosport College chapter had one of its best showings ever, including being named a Distinguished Chapter, which ranked it in the top 36 out of about 1,300 chapters worldwide. This is the second consecutive year the Brazosport College chapter has been recognized as a Distinguished Chapter.
Another highlight for the Brazosport College group was being named a Distinguished Officer Team, an extremely high honor presented to only 31 of the 1,300 chapters. Members of the Brazosport College officer team included Caitlyn Freshour, Amy Madrigal, Gilbert Mwihaki, Kimberli Ruddick, Laysha Jimenez and Angela Elder.
“This officer team set goals, met deadlines, executed meaningful projects and dealt with challenges,” co-advisor Cassie Bruner said. “They took on the two major projects in addition to school, work and family obligations. Not only did they complete all of the requirements to maintain our 5-Star Chapter status, they also exceeded all expectations by landing us a spot in the top 36 chapters in the nation and receiving awards for both of their projects.
“It was the cherry on top for them to be named as one of the Distinguished Officer Teams as they are very deserving of that accolade,” Bruner added. “Because of their hard work and dedication to this organization, they received an enormous amount of recognition and they should be very proud. They have set the bar high for future officer teams.”
The Brazosport College team was honored for multiple projects, including a Distinguished College Project (one of 51 named), Distinguished Honors in Action Project in Theme 7 Power of Connection (one of three named) and Distinguished Honors in Action Project (one of 51 named).
Brazosport College’s Psi Psi advisors also earned numerous awards. Co-advisors Bruner and Alicia Hodge were named a Distinguished Advisor Team, while Bruner was presented a Distinguished Advisor award. Kelli Forde Spiers also earned a Distinguished College Administrator award.
To learn more about Brazosport College’s Psi Psi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, contact Bruner at cassie.bruner@brazosport.edu.
