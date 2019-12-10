Gone West and Colbie Caillat to Perform at the Clarion

LAKE JACKSON —With 22 singles, two Grammy Awards and more than 6 million albums sold worldwide, Colbie Caillat is a recognizable name in the world of pop music. Now she’s becoming a familiar face with fans of country music.
With her new band, Gone West, Caillat has partnered with three longtime collaborators to bring a fresh, new sound to country music.
Caillat and Gone West will show off their talents when they perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive.
With an undeniable chemistry between the band members, Gone West’s music brings a new freshness to modern country, straddling singer-songwriter vulnerability and humility, Lone Star tenacity and Hawaiian steel guitar. The playing is sparce enough for the instruments to shine, while the lyrics, which offer a heart-positive embrace of life, stand out in the mix.
Performing alongside Caillat — who is also known for pop hits “Bubbly,” “Brighter Than the Sun,” “Realize,” “Fallin’ For You” and “Try,” among others — in Gone West are singer-songwriter Jason Reeves, ACM and CMT nominee Nelly Joy and her fiancé, Hawaiian music award winner Justin Kawika Young.
Tickets for the show are $65 for adults, $60 for seniors and Brazosport College employees, and $20 for students and children.
For information or to purchase tickets, contact the Clarion Box Office at 979-230-3156 or online at www.brazosport.edu/clarion.
