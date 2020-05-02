Editor’s note: The Facts today starts a new regular feature, Sunday Sermon, written by local pastors. It will appear every weekend in the Brazos Life section. Today’s installment is by Greg Pickering, lead pastor at Brazos Pointe Fellowship.
We’re looking at a story today of a man who knew what life interrupted felt like. One of 12 brothers, Joseph was their father’s favorite. They hated him for it and sold him into slavery in Egypt. He was later thrown in prison for a crime he didn’t commit.
In prison he was put in charge of other prisoners. One was the King’s Cupbearer. When he was acquitted, Joseph begged him to appeal to the king for his release. But the Cupbearer forgot about Joseph.
One night the king had a dream his wise men couldn’t interpret. The Cupbearer remembered Joseph. He said, “When you were angry with me and threw me and your baker into prison, we each had dreams we didn’t understand.”
Genesis 41
A young Hebrew was there with us. … We told him our dreams, and he interpreted them...
So Pharaoh sent for Joseph, and he was quickly brought from the dungeon.
Joseph had been a slave or in prison for 13 years. Think about that word “quickly.”
God can do more in 10 minutes than you can in 10 years
Pharaoh said to Joseph, “I had a dream, and no one can interpret it. But I have heard it said of you that when you hear a dream you can interpret it.”
“I cannot do it,” Joseph replied, “but God will give Pharaoh the answer he desires.”
Pharaoh told Joseph his dream.
“It is just as I said to Pharaoh: God has shown Pharaoh what he is about to do. Seven years of great abundance are coming throughout the land of Egypt, but seven years of famine will follow them.
Then Joseph suggested a plan to manage the abundance so it would last through the famine.
Then Pharaoh said to Joseph, “Since God has made all this known to you, there is no one so discerning and wise as you. You shall be in charge of my palace.”
If this sounds unbelievable, remember Nelson Mandela spent twice as long in prison before becoming President of South Africa.
Pharaoh gave Joseph the name Zaphenath-Paneah (“God speaks and lives”).
Joseph giving credit to God for the interpretation resulted in Pharaoh giving God credit too. He endured a life interrupted by trusting God and helping others.
Before the years of famine came, two sons were born to Joseph… Joseph named his firstborn Manasseh (made me forget) and said, “It is because God has made me forget all my trouble and all my father’s household.”
To avoid bitterness when life is interrupted, Practice Selective Memory
Everything happened as predicted. Joseph managed the boom years brilliantly. And when famine came, Egypt was ready.
Joseph was 30 when he gained freedom. Nine years later he got a painful reminder of a past he’d chosen to forget. His brothers showed up.
Genesis 42
When Joseph’s brothers arrived, they bowed down to him with their faces to the ground.
As soon as Joseph saw his brothers, he recognized them, but he pretended to be a stranger and spoke harshly to them.
We don’t always get a lot of advanced notice when our painful past pops up. What would you do if someone who sold you out came begging for food?
Then he remembered his dreams about them and said to them, “You are spies!”
“No, my lord,” they answered. “Your servants have come to buy food. We are all the sons of one man. Your servants are honest men, not spies.”
Honest men? That had to hurt.
So he put them in prison … but only for three days. What follows is a fascinating story where he tests their sincerity while giving them the food they needed. Months later, the brothers run out of food and return to Egypt.
Genesis 45
Then Joseph could no longer control himself … he wept so loudly that the Egyptians heard him...
Joseph said to his brothers, “I am Joseph! Is my father still living?” But his brothers were not able to answer him, because they were terrified at his presence.
Then Joseph said to his brothers, “Come close to me.” When they had done so, he said, “I am your brother Joseph, the one you sold into Egypt! And now, do not be distressed and do not be angry with yourselves for selling me here, because it was to save lives that God sent me ahead of you.
That has to be one of the greatest examples of perspective in the Bible.
When your life is interrupted, Trust that God has a Plan for Good
Joseph understood how all his experiences prepared him for his destiny.
This coronavirus crisis is an interruption. The last chapter of your life has not been written. Jesus is working something positive into your life if you trust him.
Don’t miss it.
