ANGLETON — It’s time once again in Brazoria and Galveston counties to map the future of agriculture for the coming year. Brazoria-Galveston County Farm Bureau will host its county convention at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 26 and invites all members to attend.
“Our county convention is an opportunity for members to get to know one another, discuss issues facing agriculture and chart the future of our county Farm Bureau for the upcoming year,” said Tom Ferguson, Brazoria-Galveston CFB president.
Brazoria-Galveston CFB will craft policies to guide the organization in 2020 and elect leaders to represent Brazoria and Galveston County farmers, ranchers and business owners.
This year’s speaker is Marissa Patton, Associate Legislative Director for Texas Farm Bureau. She will discuss issues concerning Texas Farm Bureau members, including eminent domain, land use authority, agriculture commodities, wildlife and rural affairs.
The Brazoria-Galveston CFB county convention will be held at Angleton’s First United Methodist Church Family Life Center at 219 N. Arcola St., Angleton. Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. and is catered by On the River of Freeport. No takeout meals will be served. Dinner is free for all Brazoria-Galveston County Farm Bureau members.
An RSVP is required by calling Deana Fuchs at 979-849-9331 ext. 106 or email at deana.fuchs16@gmail.com by Thursday.
