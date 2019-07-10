Basil (Ocimum sp.) has ancient use, and all species are thought to be native to tropical regions from Africa to Southeast Asia. ITIS, a national cooperative taxonomic service, recognizes seven distinct species of basil (July 5, www.itis.gov), and one commonly used in popular culture is sweet basil (Ocimum basilicum).
Sweet basil exhibits large, sweet, anise-flavored leaves measuring up to 3 inches long by 2 inches wide. Varieties like Mammoth offer the typical distinctive anise taste with a hint of cinnamon on the back end. Genovese has a similar flavor to the parent, and one variant promoted to be resistant to fusarium wilt is named Nufar.
One showy, large-leaved basil is Balsamic Blooms, an herb designated as a 2017 Texas Superstar with taste similar to Genovese and producing a bouquet of deep-purple flower stalks that express lilac colored blooms.
All varieties of basil proffers long, slender flower stalks that look like wands and produce tiny and distinctive two-lipped flowers typical of members of the mint plant family. Balsamic Blooms is different from most basil plants in that the flower stalks are tightly clustered to make it look like a tussie-mussie.
Purple basil, a sweet basil cultivar of unknown origin and exhibiting purple leaves, retains the parent sweet and savory cinnamon flavor. Different hybrids of purple basil produce variants of color, from light variegation to deep and uniform purple coloring. This coloration is a result of increased production of anthocyanins, a cellular pigment comprised within the red spectrum.
The Purple Ruffles variety offers large, semi-glossy, deep-purple to black pointed leaves with extremely wavy margins. The plant appears to stand at attention at 1.5 feet tall and has a fragrance and flavor stronger than sweet basil. Round Midnight is a smaller-stature plant at 1 feet and denser canopy than the other purple basils.
Petra Dark Red offers large, glossy, dark purple-red and tamer leaves with a very mild undercoating of pale green and mild, sweet taste. While varieties like Purple Ruffles are favored for their deep coloration and Petra Dark exhibits a hint of green underneath the flat purple color, most hybrids may appear to fade to green as they age.
There is a variety of large-leaved basil on the market I consider as a curiosity. Lettuce Leaf basil exhibits big, crinkled and almost puckered leaves up to 4 inches wide and 6 inches long and densely packed in form up to 2 feet high. A practical culinary application may be in making pesto or sauces requiring bulk harvest.
Considering compact growth and diminished height, there is a small-leaved, uniform and compact basil variety Boxwood standing at 10 inches. If you favor the flavor of citrus, there are cultivars of a different basil species called lemon basil (O. americanum). Referred as hoary basil, this species has a lemon scent and has been described as a sweeter taste than large-leaved basil.
It’s a good thing herbs add spice to your life. The use of herbs and spices adds flavor to daily dishes, and anecdotal evidence suggests herbs can reduce the amount of daily sodium, fat and sugar intake. The American Heart Association recommends an ideal limit of less than 1,500 mg of sodium a day, especially important information for those adults diagnosed with high blood pressure. This practice follows the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service initiative Path to Plate, a research-based education program that helps consumers understand how food choices impact our health.
I consider this a lifelong journey with basil, and I encourage readers to cultivate and explore different varieties in their garden. I invite you to share your ideas and successes in your garden by browsing online to my social media page at facebook.com/stephenb horticulturist, as well as keeping up with programs and activities promoted from Brazoria County AgriLife Extension.
May your journey with basil bring a pleasant zest to your plate, and I’ll see you in the garden.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.