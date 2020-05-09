Editor’s note: The Facts presents a new regular feature, Sunday Sermon, written by local pastors. It will appear every weekend in the Brazos Life section. Today’s installment is by Lynne Settlemyre, pastor at First United Methodist Church in Lake Jackson.
GOD’S MOM
Luke 1:26-38
If you were going to have children, and could choose the qualities you wanted in your co-parent, what qualities would you choose? Would you want them to be loving, financially stable, educated, faithful?
Alas, that’s not how choosing a parent for your child works. First dates are rarely interviews for the future parents of yet unborn children. Most of us fall in love and hope for the best.
But when God decided to send his son into the world, He could choose any woman to be the child’s mother. Better yet, God could create her specifically for the purpose of mothering his son. Or God could simply send his son full-grown.
But God didn’t do that. Instead, He took a risk. God chose a mortal, finite, human woman to mother his son.
Do you realize how incredible that is? After all, as many wonderful qualities as Mary had, she was still human. And, by definition, that means she wasn’t perfect. And yet, God had enough faith in her to choose her to be mother of His Son.
What an awesome responsibility! Imagine the questions Mary must have asked herself. Questions like, “How can I ensure he has the right friends, learns right from wrong, feels loved? How can I instill in him love for God and concern for others? And discipline! How do you discipline the Son of God?
But, in time, Mary learned how. Jesus himself taught her how to be his mom.
It wasn’t always easy. Remember when Jesus was 12 and the family went to Jerusalem for Passover? Mary and Joseph were halfway home when they realized Jesus wasn’t with them. They went back to look for him but didn’t find him for three days. Finally, they found him in the Temple. When Mary saw Jesus, she said, “Son, why have you treated us like this? Your father and I have been anxiously searching for you.” Jesus replied, “Didn’t you know I had to be in my Father’s house?” Imagine saying that to your mom! (Luke 2:48-49)
Or how about when Jesus was at a wedding in Cana of Galilee. They were running out of wine so Mary asked Jesus for help. Remember what he said? “Woman, why do you involve me? My hour has not yet come.”
But Mary had other ideas. She told the servants, “Do whatever he tells you.” Next thing you know, Jesus has turned water into wine!
Or how about when Jesus’ family came to see him.
Standing outside, they sent someone to tell him his mother and brothers were there. Jesus asked, “Who are my mother and my brothers?” Then he looked at those seated around him and said, “Here are my mother and my brothers! Whoever does God’s will is my brother and sister and mother.” (Mark 3:31-35) Don’t know how I would have taken that.
But, of course, the hardest thing of all had to be at the foot of the cross.
When Jesus saw his mother and the disciple whom he loved standing nearby, he said to her, “Woman, here is your son,” and to the disciple, “Here is your mother.” From that time on, this disciple took her into his home. (John 19:26-27)
It wasn’t easy being Jesus’ mom. But Mary’s faith and trust in God sustained her. And because of her faithfulness, God changed the world.
So, what does Mary have to do with us?
Can we look to her as a wonderful model of parenthood? Well, yes. We have to face the same hard questions Mary must have pondered.
But even more the story of Mary reminds us that God trusts us, mere mortals, with his children.
And I’m not just talking about biological parents, either. In the United Methodist church, when a child is baptized, the congregation responds:
“With God’s help, we will order our lives after the example of Christ, that this child, surrounded by steadfast love, will be confirmed in the faith and strengthened in the way that leads to life eternal.”
We understand that these children are our responsibility before God. It’s up to us to love them, teach them, and grow with them as, together, we become all that God has created us to be.
And here’s the good news. Just as Jesus taught Mary how to be his mom, the Holy Spirit teaches us how to raise the children in our care.
When we mess up, God forgives. When we get it right, God applauds. Through Scripture, prayer, worship, the encouragement of other Christians and the Holy Spirit in us, God meets our needs so we can meet the needs of his children.
So let me invite you to think about the children in your sphere of influence, whether they are members of your extended family, or your church family, or the neighborhood kids you’ve seen out playing while everybody’s been staying home. Ask God how you can help “parent” them. When restrictions ease, can you offer to babysit for an exhausted mom? When we return to our church buildings, can you help in the children or youth departments? When school starts again, can you connect with a local school to make a difference in the life of a child?
You see, simply by being in your sphere of influence, God has placed those children in your care. God trusts YOU, and me, with the children of Lake Jackson. God has that much faith in US!
And when we are faithful to this incredible task, you know what happens? Through us, God changes the world!
