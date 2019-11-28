ANGLETON — Texas Master Naturalist Tom Morris reached a major milestone when he officially attained 5,000 service hours, for which he received the Polished Gold with a Diamond Dragonfly pin during the November meeting of the organization’s Brazoria chapter.
A member of the COT Class of 2004, Morris certified as a Texas Master Naturalist in 2004 and has recertified every year since. He received the President’s Call to Service Award in 2013.
Anna King, Patty Brinkmeyer, Mike Lasseter, Connie Stotle, Sandy Henderson, Mike Mullenweg and Sherry Summers recertified for 2019 and received their Warbler pin. To recertify, members need a minimum of 40 service hours and eight advance training hours for the calendar year.
Members learned they have impacted 32,693 youth and 14,492 adults through the Birds of Prey school programs and the Discovery Environmental Education programs at Brazoria National Wildlife Refuge, along with several outreach events throughout the county.
Chip Sweet discussed Tardigrades, also known as water bears or moss piglets, during the nature notes presentation. Tardigrades are found everywhere and can survive temperatures from 0 to 200 degrees Celsius.
The main speaker, April Russell of Sea Center Texas. spoke about microplankton. Russell, who joined Sea Center in March, has a bachelor’s degree in biology from Abilene Christian University and a master’s degree in marine biology from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.
Guests are welcome to attend meetings, which are from 8:30 a.m. to noon the second Wednesday of each month at First Presbyterian Church in Angleton.
For information about becoming a Texas Master Naturalist, visit www.tmn-cot.org and click “training.”
