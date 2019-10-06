The following people were indicted recently by a Brazoria County grand jury. An indictment is not a finding of guilt, only a determination enough evidence exists to proceed to trial.
Joshua Terry Lynn Reed, 31, aggravated assault — enhanced.
Carlie Marie Ann Troulliet, 24, aggravated assault.
John Lennon Brown, 38, murder — habitual.
Jacarra Temeke Warnette Hamm, 21, count one, two, three, and four — fraudulent use of identifying information — elderly; criminal episode.
Jacarra Temeke Warnette Hamm, 21, fraudulent use of identifying information.
Carolina Quinteros also known as Carolina Ledesma, 45, aggravated assault.
Rickey Lea, 19, aggravated robbery.
Anna Whistler, 38, assault peace officer.
Darrius Markell Barber, 19, aggravated assault.
Andrew Cade Hutson, 34, count one, two, and three — credit card or debit card abuse elderly; criminal episode.
Colton Michael Anglin, 18, aggravated assault.
James Wesley Phillips, 48, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Thomas Joseph Radford, Jr., 47, possession of a controlled substance.
Arthur Ramon, 43, sex offenders duty to register.
Esteban Antonio Reyes, 61, driving while intoxicated with child passenger.
Tyrell Thomas Rubio, 34, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Carlos Alberto Sanchez Romero, 20, assault family violence choking.
Manuel Silva, 53, driving while intoxicated third or more — enhanced.
Italy Simone Skillman, 18, burglary of building.
Ayana Imani Johnson, 18, burglary of a building.
Malesa Colleen Teer, 50, possession of a controlled substance.
Micheal Allen Crabb, 39, possession of a controlled substance.
Francisco Trevino, 17, tampering with physical evidence.
Montrell Letra Turner, II, 19, theft of firearm.
Calvin Walters, 31, criminal mischief.
Chrisdion Laray Woodard, 30, possession of a controlled substance.
Travonte Woods, 20, tampering with physical evidence.
Daniel Zaragoza, 33, possession of a controlled substance.
Stephanie Marie Adcock, 37, possession of a controlled substance.
Jordan Alexander Agudelo, 27, assault family violence choking.
Angel Roe Alvarado, 26, assault family violence choking.
Cameron Quenton Bell, 20, assault family violence choking.
Trody Demond Brooks, 35, tampering with physical evidence — habitual.
Jesse Wade Brown, 33, assault family violence choking.
Joseph Franklin Burkett, 46, possession of a controlled substance.
Joseph Franklin Burkett, 46, unlawful possession of firearm by felon.
Breana Leigh Caro-Watson, 27, aggravated assault.
Jesus Betancourt Castillo, 36, count one and two — fraudulent use of identifying information; criminal episode.
Juan Francisco Castillo, 25, theft of firearm.
Tristin Duane Childress, 18, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Tristin Duane Childress, 18, count one and two — credit card or debit card abuse — elderly; criminal episode.
Nicholas Scott Cochran, 26, evading arrest.
Kiffany Anna Collins, 36, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Seann Eldridge Collins, 30, assault family violence choking.
Sean Martin Collins, 25, count one and two — forgery; criminal episode.
Meagan Laneigh Crawford, 30, possession of a controlled substance.
Isaias Diaz, Jr., 24, possession of a controlled substance — enhanced.
Bobby Wayne Emry, 54, prohibited substance in a correctional facility — enhanced.
Christopher Lavelle Fox, 40, count one and two — possession of a controlled substance; criminal episode.
Gregory Alan Gallardo, 54, count one — aggravated assault; count two — assault family violence choking; criminal episode.
Sean Kevin Glancy, 31, theft — aggregated.
Anthony Grandos, 17, possession of a controlled substance.
Micah Darnell Green, 41, possession of a controlled substance — enhanced.
Sheila Marie Grubbs also known as Sheila Long, 30, count one and two — credit card or debit card abuse; criminal episode.
Brandon Benzetny Guillory, 30, tampering with physical evidence.
Cranishia Valle Anga Marie Jackson, 27, count one and two — fraudulent use of identifying information — elderly; criminal episode — enhanced.
Cranishia Valle Anga MArie Jackson, 27, fraudulent use of identifying information — enhanced.
Dwight Alexander, 49, fraudulent use of identifying information — enhanced.
Jeaunna Oneisha Barfield, 25, fraudulent use of identifying information.
Michael Dewayne Barnes, 47, possession of a controlled substance — enhanced.
Scott Anthony Billot, 32, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Danielle Erica Brues, 21, fraudulent use of identifying information.
Quintin Glenn Burton, Jr. also known as Quentin Burton, 35, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Austin Dewayne Cameron, 21, tampering with physical evidence.
Laoetha Carter also known as Laquetha Carter, 38, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Felicia Collins, 44, forgery — elderly — enhanced.
Keith Martin Deforest, 57, possession of a controlled substance.
Joshua Dee Dunbar, 31, theft with two or more previous convictions — enhanced.
Antonio Echemendira-Sosa, 33, unlawful use of criminal instrument.
Miguel Montero Perez, 34, unlawful use of criminal instrument.
Mario Fuentes, 55, theft — aggregated.
Jacqueline Faye Garza also known as Jacqueline Faye Truhitte, 52, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Kelly Jo Gilmore White, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Henry Edward Greak, Jr., 38, possession of a controlled substance.
Jonathan Scott Green, 32, count one — tampering with physical evidence; count two — possession of a controlled substance; criminal episode — enhanced.
Andrew Christian Gwyn, 28, sex offenders duty to register — enhanced.
Stephen Ryan Hancock, 45, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Russell Ray Higgins, 50, injury to elderly.
Willie Andrew Holloway, 25, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Loretta Lynn Koonce, 51, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Thomas Joseph Langford, 18, burglary of vehicle with two or more previous convictions.
Carlos Alexander Lobo, 31, possession of a controlled substance.
Claudia Longoria, 28, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Vernicia Latrice McIntosh, 37, driving while intoxicated with child passenger.
Jala Ashley McLarty, 34, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Michel Dylan Miller, 28, evading arrest.
Kevin Earl Mitchell, 53, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Osvaldo Montero Garcia, 42, credit card or debit card abuse.
Dwayne Anthony Murphy, 56, tampering with physical evidence.
John Louis Phillips, Jr., 37, burglary of habitation — enhanced.
Chelsey Reyes, 26, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Kelley Dawn Robert, 52, aggravated assault.
George Michael Seale, 26, delivery of a controlled substance.
Brandy Lee Squiers, 36, delivery of a controlled substance.
Glen Teague, 43, injury to elderly.
Michael Ray Tealer, 31, burglary of vehicle with two or more previous convictions.
Frank Tejeda-Riveron, 26, unlawful use of criminal instrument.
Aaron Trevino, 38, possession of a controlled substance.
Micheal Duffy Carr, 22, possession of a controlled substance.
Willie Alvin Griffin, Jr., 42, count one and two — possession of a controlled substance; criminal episode — enhanced.
Michelle Danette Norton, 45, possession of a controlled substance.
Robert Lee Patterson, 45, prohibited substance in a correctional facility — enhanced.
Melissa Sue Tuttle, 39, possession of a controlled substance.
Erica Aguirre, 25, possession of a controlled substance.
Michael Blake Cochran, 51, driving while intoxicated 3rd or more — enhanced.
Raymond Edgar McCullers, 23, burglary of building.
Enrique Escobedo, 31, aggravated assault.
Juan Aleberto Alegria, 36, possession of a controlled substance.
Raymond Edgar McCullers, 23, evading arrest.
