The following people were indicted recently by a Brazoria County grand jury. An indictment is not a finding of guilt, only a determination enough evidence exists to proceed to trial.
Davin Kain Kier, 21, burglary of habitation.
Megan Marie Howell, 23, robbery.
Gregory Eugene Hunter, 43, robbery.
Christopher Frank Diaz, 36, assault family violence choking.
Christopher Lee Velasquez, 36, invasive visual recording.
Cameron Ray Goe, 27, counts one and two, credit card or debit card abuse; criminal episode.
Amar Jackson, 18, theft of firearm.
David Lopez, Jr., 42, sex offender duty to register.
Cody Ray Pendergraft, 34, assault EMS personnel.
Jason Howard Winter, 54, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Sonja Renee Spears, 46, evading arrest.
John Robert Stephenson, 32, forgery-elderly.
Cory Alan Stevens, 61, counts one and two, aggravated assault; count three, deadly conduct; criminal epsiode.
Patrick Gilbert Yfante, 29, burglary of building.
Treasure Semah Yusef, 47, burglary possession of a controlled substance.
Treasure Semah Yusef, 47, count one, tampering with physical evidence; count two, prohibited substance in a correctional facility; criminal episode.
Richard Wayne Cram, 67, possession of a controlled substance.
Oswald Shaun Edmonds Jr., 41, possession of a controlled substance.
Christopher Daron Edwards, 41, evading arrest-habitual.
Corey Allen Gardner, 27, injury to a child.
Saturnino Garcia, 26, assault family violence choking.
Amanda Jane Goggans, 30, counts one and two, forgery; criminal episode-enhanced.
Miguel Alejandro Garcia, 49, count one, unlawfully carrying weapon on alcohol premises; count two, unlawful possession of firearm by felon; criminal episode.
Isaiah Jose Acevedo, 21, evading arrest with prior conviction.
Vernon Darnell Addison III, 27, possession of a controlled substance.
Inez Marie Cannon, 60, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver-enhanced.
Chase Erwin Barnett, 23, assault family violence choking.
Justin Begay, 37, assault family violence choking.
Roy Junius Bergeron Jr., 44, unlawful possession of firearm by felon.
Trevon Lamont Chambers, 23, criminal mischief.
Saul Cordova, 29, counts one and two, driving while intoxicated with child passenger; criminal episode.
Jose Miguel Cortez Jr., 19, assault of pregnant person.
Raymond Lee Crummel, 45, unlawful possession of firearm by felon.
Raymond Lee Crummel, 45, felon in possession of body armor.
Susan Kathleen Estes, 52, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Juan Jose Faudoa, 21, deadly conduct.
Jamarcus Damone Few, 24, counts one and two, tampering with physical evidence; criminal episode-enhanced.
Jamarcus Damone Few, 24, evading arrest-enhanced.
Lynell Sharon Graham-Ellis, a.k.a. Lynell Sharon Harding, 56, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Michelle Kimberly Harrison, 44, aggravated assault.
Yesenia Natalie Hernandez, 33, possession of a controlled substance.
Quinton Jones, 33, possession of a controlled substance.
Quinton Jones, 33, tampering with physical evidence.
Drakken Allen, 22, tampering with physical evidence.
Fallyn Gifford Allen, 34, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Ameera Mahmood Ali, 28, assault EMS personnel.
Nicholas Arredondo, 29, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Kier Avery Bates, 53, assault family violence choking.
Melany Louise Baggs, 57, counts one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, and 10, fraudulent use of identifying information-elderly; criminal episode.
Melany Louise Baggs, 57, counts one and two, credit card or debit card abuse-elderly; criminal episode.
Eduardo Calvillo Jr., 27, driving while intoxicated with child passenger.
Chan Junior Castillo, 46, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Kent Curtis Ceasar, 51, driving while intoxicated third or more-enhanced.
Roderick Deland Davis, 53, evading arrest.
Christopher Dean, 46, theft of firearm.
Randy Rene Garcia, 42, assault family violence with previous conviction-enhanced.
Darius Terrell Gillis, 21, forgery.
Crystal Ann Gutierrez, 32, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Orlando Jimenez, 22, counts one and two, assault family violence with previous conviction; criminal episode.
Daniel Sebastian Komornicki, 29, credit card or debit card abuse.
Megan Elizabeth Obermier, 27, credit card or debit card abuse.
Seth Tyler Ainsworth, 24, burglary of habitation.
Justin Wayne Brown, 22, assault family violence choking.
Gregg Allen Dildy, 30, evading arrest with prior conviction.
Christopher Adam Feely, 35, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Anthony Louis Gonzales, 32, possession of a controlled substance.
Anthony Louis Gonzales, 32, deadly conduct.
Zackeus Haywood, 22, tampering with physical evidence.
Michelle Lois Hernandez, 32, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver-enhanced.
Stephanie Horne, 43, aggravated assault.
Trina Lario, 41, theft of firearm.
Julianne Melissa Ledford, 36, assault family violence with previous conviction-enhanced.
Brandy McGrew, a.k.a. Brandy Lewis and Trina Renee McGrew, 40, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Julian McDonald, 37, assault family violence with previous conviction-enhanced.
Victor Hugo Morales, 20, evading arrest.
James Montour, a.k.a. Jimmy James Montour Jr., 20, assault family violence choking.
Joseph Franklin Moore, II, 31, credit card or debit card abuse.
Dwayne Roger Murchison, 21, unlawful possession of firearm by felon-enhanced.
Dale Conrad Nelson, 32, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Timothy Nelson, Jr., 31, assault family violence with previous conviction-enhanced.
Izeal McKinkley Owens, 40, evading arrest-enhanced.
Izeal McKinkley Owens, 40, forgery.
Keydra Lynette Perry, a.k.a. Kendra Perry, 45, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Cory Drew Price, 34, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Clayton John Rivera, 29, possession of a controlled substance.
Richard Jedidiah Rose, 25, assault peace officer.
Ernesto Chun Vicente, 41, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Vincent Scott Walker, 55, credit card or debit card abuse-enhanced.
Mayra Trevino, 33, intoxication assault.
Maurice Rasheed Wright, 29, counts one and two, improper relationship between educator/student; criminal episode.
Dayvon Jackson, 18, engaging in organized criminal activity.
Jerrell Edward Williams, 31, engaging in organized criminal activity.
Brandon Lewis, 32, engaging in organized criminal activity-enhanced.
Jerry Gray, 33, engaging in organized criminal activity.
Tre Vaughn Markise Chretien, engaging in organized criminal activity.
Melvin William Montgomery, 40, tampering with physical evidence.
Zsalaunda Levette Bethea, 28, theft.
Yoscar Jakov Monasterio, 28, theft.
