The 37th annnual Mums and Mistletoe Market will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at St. Michael’s Church, 100 South Oak Drive in Lake Jackson.
The event will include more than 50 vendors, a bake sale, door prizes, and a raffle for a queen-sized handmade quilt.
Tickets will be available at the event. The Market Cafe will be serving its “Famous Cheese Soup” and chicken salad sandwiches.
The event is free, but organizers ask that no strollers be brought into the market.
Contact the Women of St. Michael’s at wosmlj@yahoo.com or visit the Mums and Mistletoe Market Facebook page.
