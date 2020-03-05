Texas Historical Foundation donates to Columbia History Project

AUSTIN—The Texas Historical Foundation, a 66-year old preservation organization, has announced a recent grant to the Columbia Heritage Foundation.
The donation will provide money to help repair the Heritage Hall roof. The nonprofit was founded to save an old school and convert it into a historical and cultural center.
Texas Historical Foundation President Bruce Elsom and board members Julie and Michael Sparks, presented the financial gift to representatives from the Columbia Heritage Foundation.
“The Texas Historical Foundation is committed to preserving and protecting Texas history, and we understand that resources are particularly scarce in small communities,” Elsom said. “Additionally, as the state prepares to celebrate Texas Independence Day on March 2, we are especially proud to support a project in the place that was the first capital of the Republic of Texas.”
Since 1954, the Texas Historical Foundation has funded preservation and education projects around the state and helps promote the cultural legacy of Texas. The group’s main efforts include its award-winning Texas Heritage magazine and a preservation grants program.
For information, or to join the foundation, use the online membership form at its website, www.texas historicalfoundation.org.
