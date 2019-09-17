T he Alvin Community College Foundation will get its groove on during the 20th annual Foundation Gala on Nov. 8. The event benefits ACC student scholarships.
The event will be held at the South Shore Harbor Resort in League City. Attire will be “Vibrant After Five.”
“The annual gala is our most important fundraiser and provides much-needed support for student scholarships,” said Wendy Del Bello, ACC Foundation executive director.
Festivities begin with a social reception at 6 p.m. There will also be live and silent auctions. After the dinner, the evening will feature music and dancing from local band Nick and The Groove.
Nick and The Groove consists of five friends who share a passion for music and an interest in a wide spectrum of genres. Their music influence includes rock, blues, soul, country, pop, funk and R&B.
In addition to scholarships, the Foundation also uses the funds to support the Innovative Initiative grants and other programs on campus. This year, the Foundation awarded over $100,000 in student scholarships, grants and awards to ACC staff members.
Seats for the gala sell fast, so get them early. Different levels of sponsorship are available: $7,500 titanium sponsorship includes premier seating for 16, a logo in the program and wine at the table; $5,000 diamond sponsorship includes premier seating for 16, a logo in the program and wine at the table; $2,500 platinum sponsorship includes premier seating for eight, a logo in the program and wine at their table; $1,500 gold sponsorship includes reserved seating for eight, logo in the program and wine at the table; and $1,000 silver sponsorships include reserve seating for eight. Individual tickets are $100.
Sponsors are also being sought for the entertainment at $2,000, wine pull at $2,000, social hour at $1,500 and photo booth at $1,000.
Donations are still being welcomed for the live and silent auctions.
A special rate is available for those who choose to stay at the South Shore Harbor Hotel for the evening. For information, call 281-334-1000.
For more information about sponsorships or to purchase tickets, call 281-756-3600. Purchase tickets online at the ACC Markeplace at www.alvincollege.edu.
