CLUTE — Air Force Junior ROTC Unit TX-20054 at Brazoswood High School has been selected as one of 376 units to receive the 2018-19 Air Force JROTC Distinguished Unit Award.
The award recognizes Air Force JROTC units that have performed well above and beyond normal expectations and have distinguished themselves through outstanding service to their school and community while meeting the Air Force JROTC citizen development mission for America.
This year, the Brazoswood JROTC Unit completed 1,570 community service hours with each cadet averaging 14.8 hours.
The Brazosport ISD Board of Trustees recently honored Lt. Col. Larry Baker and Chief Master Sgt. Larry Ceasar for being recognized as a Distinguished Unit two years in a row.
